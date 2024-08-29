The Constitutional Court is preparing for a hot autumn focused on appeals against the amnesty law. The court will make the first important decision on this matter at its plenary session on September 10, when it will consider whether to admit the question of unconstitutionality presented by the Supreme Court against this legislation, approved by Congress to pardon crimes related to the amnesty law. process. On this first issue, sources from the guarantee body itself affirm that the processing of the objections raised by the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court will be admitted due to their evident relevance and constitutional significance.

This decision will mark the beginning of a long journey in which the rest of the appeals announced by the autonomous communities in which the PP governs and the popular parliamentary group itself will arrive in successive stages. To these will be added the requests for protection that the leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, will foreseeably present due to the non-application of the amnesty law to his case. Likewise, other people convicted of crimes related to the process Those who are not granted the benefits of the law – such as those who remain disqualified for the crime of embezzlement – may add their complaint to those mentioned above and take action before the Constitutional Court alleging violation of fundamental rights.

The admission of the question of unconstitutionality presented by the Supreme Court has not left any doubts to the lawyers of the Constitutional Court, who during the last few weeks have prepared a report in favour of an in-depth study of the doubts expressed by the Criminal Chamber on the possible lack of fit of certain aspects of the amnesty law with essential constitutional principles and rights. Based on this report, the rapporteur of this matter, the judge Ricardo Enríquez —belonging to the conservative sector of the court— will propose that the Constitutional Court immediately begin the analysis of the substantive question. The idea is that the body of guarantees decides whether, as the Criminal Chamber, which tried and convicted the leaders of the processthe amnesty law may constitute a violation of the right to equality and the principle of legal certainty.

The Supreme Court decided to raise its objections through a ruling issued on July 15, when addressing the appeal of a person convicted of a crime of public disorder aggravated by events that occurred in Girona in October 2019 – after the publication of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the case of process—, consisting of throwing stones at the Courts of that city. The Prosecutor’s Office supported the admissibility of the question of unconstitutionality, based on the Supreme Court’s doubts about the constitutional legality of the amnesty. The defense of the convicted person in that specific case opposed the challenge.

The mission that the Constitutional Court will assume by admitting the Supreme Court’s initiative will consist of deciding whether the amnesty law “contradicts the constitutional right to equality before the law, with the reasons given to justify the clearly discriminatory treatment that the law imposes being entirely arbitrary.” This thesis is the one defended by the Criminal Chamber, which in its resolution added that in the challenged law said right “is replaced by what has been graphically called a sort of permanent revisable amnesty, also contravening the principle of legal certainty and altering the bases of democratic coexistence, with the added effect of introducing a sort of criminogenic factor.” The Supreme Court also stressed that “we are not here faced with a political debate of greater or lesser importance,” since “it is the constitutional principles and the democratic system itself – not as easy to achieve and preserve as lazy custom usually makes us believe – that are in question here.”

There are appeals that have not yet been filed, such as the PP’s, which has until September 11 to formalize its challenge, that is, one day after the plenary session in which the Supreme Court’s question of unconstitutionality will be admitted. The sources consulted rule out, in principle, that the Ombudsman also appeals the law, for which it has the legitimacy granted by the Constitution itself. This institution began studying the law since its approval in Congress, and has not yet ruled on the matter. But the sources consulted emphasize that the tradition is that the Ombudsman always communicates the decisions to appeal in good time, never so close to the deadline.

As for possible abstentions, the magistrate Juan Carlos Campo announced months ago his intention not to take part in the resolution of the appeals on the Amnesty Law, after having been Minister of Justice. José María Macías, who has maintained criteria contrary to the constitutionality of the law, has also stated to EL PAÍS that he reserves his decision, if he were asked to abstain, because “if the case arises, the first to be informed will be the court itself.”

Months until Puigdemont’s appeal is addressed

The appeal by the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, does not have a predetermined deadline for filing it, and its presentation will necessarily take longer. This is because his defence cannot formalise it until it has exhausted the avenue of appeals before the ordinary courts. Puigdemont has filed an appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena not to apply the amnesty law to him, and on the 19th he filed a complaint before the Council of the Judiciary for the delay in resolving it. When the judge does so, the defence will be able to appeal to the Supreme Court itself. Only when this second appeal is resolved will it be able to submit its request for protection to the Constitutional Court. In legal circles – inside and outside the guarantee body – it is estimated that it will take months before Puigdemont’s more than likely appeal can be addressed. In no case will the Constitutional Court decide on said request for protection before having resolved on the question of the Supreme Court’s unconstitutionality.

To address the task of appeals against the amnesty law or against its non-application, the Constitutional Court has a clear agenda thanks to the efforts made in the last year and a half, with a progressive majority. In this period, the main pending issues have been resolved, from the Abortion Law to the Euthanasia Law, with eleven thousand appeals for protection in 2023 alone.