The call for general elections for next July 23 has affected the work of the Constitutional Court, which has decided to delay the debate on some particularly sensitive sentences, so that they do not coincide with the campaign and the holding of the elections. Among the issues that will remain frozen until next September is the appeal against the ban on appointments by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) while it is in office, as well as the request for amparo made by the former deputy of Podemos Alberto Rodríguez, after being deprived of his seat as a result of his conviction for having kicked a policeman at the end of a demonstration. Other rulings related to the exercise of fundamental rights in the context of the effects of the pandemic will also be postponed.

The Constitutional Court has not stopped its work, but it will focus in the next plenary sessions in June and July on issues of lesser political importance. The appeal of the PP against the prohibition of appointments could have been analyzed even before the last renewal of the court, last January. But then there was no consensus to take it to the plenary, in a context of serious confrontation between the Government and the PP over the deterioration of the institutions, favored by the blockade of the renewal of the governing body of judges, which has lasted four years and a half. At that time, the criterion prevailed that an opportunity had to be given to the appearance of a political initiative that would solve the political problem raised, so that the strictly legal debate on the powers of the Council in the periods in which its mandate has ended but it is still in office could be addressed in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Once the Constitutional was renewed, at the beginning of the year, the engines of the court were activated again to finish the draft sentence, and it was projected that it would be discussed during this month of June. In principle, the prevailing opinion was in favor of maintaining this ban on appointments during the transition periods between an expired term and another that must begin by means of an agreement between the parliamentary political forces. There will be discussion in plenary, but at this time the Constitutional Court has a consolidated progressive majority that has not changed the initial criteria that it has been defending on this matter. What we want to avoid is that at this time certain court decisions, whatever their sign, interfere in the electoral period by reopening specific debates over which there is still a strong political controversy.

A similar case is that of the loss of the seat by the former deputy of Podemos Alberto Rodríguez. In the Constitutional media it was taken for granted that the sentence would be favorable to his request for protection, which has a double aspect. On the one hand, the appeal was directed against the sentence imposed by the Supreme Court. And on the other, he challenged the decision of the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, in the sense of considering that the ruling handed down should imply the loss of the seat. The initial intention of the guarantee body was also to bring this case to the plenary during the month of June. But there is no urgency either, to the extent that the sentence handed down would not imply the return of said deputy to the position for which he was elected in the previous elections. On the other hand, this ruling directly affects issues related to the rights of parliamentarians and it has not seemed advisable to address the specific case in full electoral period.

Regarding the exercise of fundamental rights in relation to the pandemic, the Constitutional Court must issue a ruling on the prohibition of demonstrations on the occasion of Working Women’s Day, on March 8, 2021. On that date there was no longer the same degree of risk than the previous year. The unions appealed the ban. Until now, the court has prioritized in all its sentences the protection of public health over the right to demonstrate.

