The Constitutional Court will issue its first judgments on the Catalan independence process of 2017 from its next plenary session, in the second half of January. A third of the court (four of its 12 magistrates) has been pending renewal for a year. With this composition, the Constitutional Court will begin in the next few days to resolve the first appeals corresponding to those convicted who avoided prison sentences because they are the ones that pose the least difficulties. These first rulings will clear the way to resolve the most complex challenges.

The ruling that is expected to be issued this same month of January will be the one related to the protection requested by Meritxell Borràs, former Catalan Minister of the Interior under the presidency of Carles Puigdemont. In February, a decision will be made on the one corresponding to Carles Mundó, former Minister of Justice, in the same regional executive under which the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017 was held and the independence of Catalonia was proclaimed on the 27th of the same month. Both politicians were sentenced to disqualification and a fine for a crime of disobedience.

Two of the magistrates pending renewal are Juan José González Rivas and Encarnación Roca, president and vice president of the institution. The delay in the appointment of their substitutes is causing growing unease among the magistrates. This was revealed in the act held in December to present a collective work of the Constitutional lawyers on the organic law of the court. The act, held at the same headquarters of the Court in Madrid, was attended by the Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, and the Minister of the Interior, Justice and Victims of Terrorism of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, in charge of the negotiations for the PP the renewal of positions in various institutions.

In the Constitutional there is some concern about the possibility that with the sentences on the you process the criticisms that followed in 2010 the failure of the Statute, issued by a court that partly also had the mandate extended, are repeated. To this was then added the deterioration of the internal balance of the plenary session due to the challenge of a magistrate from the progressive sector, Pablo Pérez Tremps. However, the magistrates have decided not to wait any longer, and to adopt the first resolutions on the resources of the independence leaders, to avoid that undue delays can be attributed to the court.

Lay doctrine

These first sentences on the you process they will allow the Constitutional Court to establish doctrine on essential aspects of other challenges, to which the same theses will later be applied. In the first judgment on Meritxell Borràs, the court will already have the opportunity to set a criterion on one of the extremes of the cause of the you process that have been more questioned in all the requests for protection of the independence leaders. This is the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, disputed by the convicted, who consider that this was not the competent body to judge them. Constitutional sources admit that compelling arguments are made on this aspect of the case in the challenges, but they rule out that the judgment of the you process it could be canceled in this way.

The pro-independence leaders have stated in turn that they should have been prosecuted by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, before which most of the defendants were registered, either as members of the Catalan Government or as deputies of the Parliament. The Supreme Court did not see it that way, and demanded jurisdiction from the National Court, which was the first to open a procedure against them. The Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court took up the case considering that the crimes of which the Prosecutor’s Office accused the defendants had effects throughout the national territory, and that some of the facts investigated – such as the search for international support for the process of breaking with Spain – were committed abroad.

These extremes were alleged by the lawyers of the independence leaders at various stages of the case. The Supreme Court, however, rejected the theses of the defenses both in the examination of the questions prior to the trial, and in the sentence, which imposed prison sentences and disqualification to the nine convicted of the crime of sedition in media contest with that of embezzlement, and penalties of fine and disqualification to those who were for disobedience. If the debate is now reconsidered before the Constitutional Court, it is because the matter will no longer be examined from the procedural point of view, but rather against the allegation that the intervention of the Supreme Court violated constitutional rights, such as access to the predetermined judge by the law.

The last sentence that will close the sequence of resolutions of the court of guarantees will be the one corresponding to the former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras. It is the most complex, because its lawyer, Andreu Van den Eynde, has raised around twenty possible motives for protection, all with the aim of having the Constitutional Court annul the Supreme Court ruling. The defenses themselves consider the probability that their resources will prosper is very remote. But the passage through the Constitutional Court is required to then go to the European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, which will be the instance that will have the last word on this process.

The court doubts whether it should remove Judge Narváez

Before debating the first sentences on the you process, the Constitutional Court is going to decide in its plenary session in January on three of the twelve challenges filed against magistrate Antonio Narváez, whom the defense of those convicted by the Supreme Court accuse of lack of impartiality. The reproach is based on a conference delivered by Narváez in November 2017, in which he stated that the “crisis” derived from the events of September and October of that year in Catalonia was “a covert coup, much more serious due to its consequences than the coup d’état that occurred in 1981 ”, with Lieutenant Colonel Tejero’s assault on Congress. The Prosecutor’s Office has proposed that the challenges be rejected, but among the magistrates there is a clear concern about the possibility that the Strasbourg Court may come to consider that the Constitutional Court was poorly constituted because it included among those in charge of trying this matter the person who made the alluded manifestations.

Narváez has defended his impartiality and has ruled out any possibility of inhibiting himself. Given this, the question of several magistrates – both among the conservative majority and among the progressive minority – is whether to reject the challenges, which they consider inappropriate and unfounded, or to exercise extreme caution, and accept them, so as not to run risks that the Strasbourg Court question your sentence. Constitutional sources affirm that the deliberation on this matter – which has already begun in fact in previous contacts – will be meticulous and relevant, because the decision that is adopted may depend on whether the ruling issued on the you process provide arguments to the defenses to challenge it before the international judicial body in charge of ensuring respect for the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.