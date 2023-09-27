The Constitutional Court has endorsed the decree law of the Government of the Region of Murcia approved in 2020 for the recovery and protection of the Mar Menor. The challenge was formulated by the Government against the regulations that modified an autonomous law of the same year and whose objective was to give more powers to the community itself, but the central Executive considered that they invaded the powers of the State.

The norm sought more effective control of illegal irrigation and its consequences on the preservation of the environment, and was approved with the votes of the PSOE, PP and Ciudadanos. The new legislation provided for these irrigations to return to “a natural state”, so that the irrigation facilities that had been put in place, as well as the crops to which they had given rise, would be suppressed. The Government of Murcia – already chaired by Fernando López Miras (PP), now in coalition with Vox – considered it necessary to reform the law itself by decree for reasons of urgency in view of the “critical” ecological situation in the area.

The ruling – for which Judge Ramón Sáez, from the progressive sector of the court, was the speaker – explains that the challenged precepts had been approved to clarify certain technical-procedural points of the pre-existing autonomous regulation, and that the purpose of the decree was “speed up the processing of crop restitution files, which constitute one of the central tools of the regional policy to protect the Mar Menor against the discharge of nutrients of agricultural origin.”

The ruling – approved unanimously – completely dismisses the appeal, concluding that the challenged precepts and subsections are in accordance with the requirement of “enabling budget for emergency legislation.” The Government’s demand, on the other hand, considered that there was no situation of “extraordinary and urgent need” that both the regional legislation and the Constitution itself require to act through a decree law.

The Executive also reproached the autonomous initiative for an invasion of the State’s powers over legislation, resource management and hydraulic use when waters flow through more than one autonomous community. He also alleged that the rules of the common administrative procedure were altered.

The court has rejected these arguments, considering that apart from the urgency of the regulations put in place, the government of the Region defined the situation “explicitly, reasonedly, and through a precise reference to a specific environmental situation that requires a rapid response.” (the critical situation of the ecological state of the Mar Menor, aggravated by a serious episode of hypoxia since August 16, 2021), a situation with which the measures adopted have an obvious connection of meaning.

The autonomous Executive describes the sentence as a “blow to the Government of Spain” EP The spokesperson for the regional Executive, Marcos Ortuño, explained this Wednesday that “the sentence demonstrates that the Government of Fernando López Miras always acts with rigor and in compliance with the law with the priority objective of defending the Mar Menor.” The Constitutional Court “exposes the Government of Pedro Sánchez,” Ortuño added, and it is clear “once again that it only makes political use of the Mar Menor.” In short, “it gives a blow to the Government of Spain for failing to fulfill its obligations.” In any case, the regional government “will continue working to protect the Mar Menor and demanding that the Government of Spain fulfill its responsibility,” concluded Marcos Ortuño. See also Energy, FdI torpedo to Draghi: "Don't leave the problem to the new government"