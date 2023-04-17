The Constitutional Court has rejected the appeal for amparo filed by Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo (PP) against the decision of the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, to withdraw from the acts of Congress her expression “son of a terrorist” referring in May 2020 to the then Vice President of the Government Pablo Iglesias. The court considers that Batet’s decision was not arbitrary or discriminatory. The sentence – for which the magistrate César Tolosa, from the conservative sector, has been a rapporteur – considers that the word “terrorist” has a very intense pejorative content, and the attribution of that condition to the father of Pablo Iglesias implied an unequivocal discredit towards him, when was oblivious to the parliamentary debate. The president of Congress urged Álvarez de Toledo to withdraw such expression, to which the popular deputy refused, stating that the father of Iglesias “was a militant of the FRAP”, an acronym for the Anti-Fascist and Patriotic Revolutionary Front, and refused to withdraw them.

The ruling underlines that a parliamentarian’s freedom of speech is essential in their work of representation, but also subject to constitutional control.

The second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, and the PP spokesperson, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, during their speech at the plenary session of control of the Government on May 27, 2020.

The events occurred on May 27, 2020 during an interpellation in the government control session, in which Álvarez de Toledo replied to the name of “marquise” that Iglesias repeatedly gave him, stating: “You are the son of a terrorist . He belongs to that aristocracy: that of political crime.” The president of the Congress, Meritxell Batet, demanded that the former parliamentary spokesperson for the PP remove these words from the session journal, but she did not. Batet agreed to withdraw these words from the session journal, given the rejection of Álvarez de Toledo.

The Constitutional argues that the word “terrorist” has a pejorative denotation of maximum intensity and the attribution of that condition to the father of Pablo Iglesias entailed an unequivocal discredit towards him, who was alien to the parliamentary debate. For this reason, Batet’s decision, says the guarantee court, cannot be considered arbitrary. Even so, he stresses that the agreement of the Presidency of the Chamber is subject to constitutional control and adds that the freedom of speech of a parliamentary representative is an essential component of those who have acquired this condition.

In January, Álvarez de Toledo won the lawsuit filed against her by the father of Pablo Iglesias, who took popular politics to court for repeatedly calling him a terrorist, in Congress and in the press. Francisco Javier Iglesias Peláez had sued politics for violating his honor. The head of the Court of First Instance Number 3 of Zamora, where the trial was held, considered that not only did Álvarez de Toledo’s right to freedom of expression prevail in this case, but that what he said had “undoubted general interest to the referring to the historical and political past” of Spain”, had a “factual basis” and because Pablo Iglesias himself called his father a “frapero” for having been a member of that organization. This was recognized in the trial by the father of Iglesias himself, although he assured that he left the militancy when the FRAP opted for armed violence.