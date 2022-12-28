COLPISA Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 3:17 p.m.



The Constitutional Court (TC) will meet in a Government Plenary this Thursday to examine the suitability of the candidates of the Government and the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) to the court of guarantees itself. Consulted legal sources have reported that the president of the court, Pedro González-Trevijano, has convened for this Thursday at 1:00 p.m. and thus begin the internal process for its partial renewal to be carried out.

Already this Tuesday, the Constitutional Court reported that it would convene a Government Plenary “immediately” once it received at its headquarters the appointment agreement adopted by the CGPJ. The governing body of the judges sent their agreement during the morning of this Wednesday.

The tortuous renewal of the Constitutional Court came to an end this Tuesday with the appointment of four new magistrates. Juan Carlos Campo and Laura Díez Bueso, appointed at the proposal of the Government, will take over from Pedro González-Trevijano (president of the TC) and Antonio Narváez, and María Luisa Segoviano and César Tolosa, appointed by the General Council of the Judiciary, will replace Vice President Juan Antonio Xiol and Santiago Martínez-Vares.

Juan Carlos Campo (Osuna, Seville, 1961)

As Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo had in his hands two legal measures with a very relevant political projection: the pardons for the Catalan politicians imprisoned by the ‘procés’, with Oriol Junqueras at the helm, and the reform of the crime of sedition.

It was Campo who designed the grace measures granted a year and a half ago to the leaders of the independence movement imprisoned for the rupturist attempt of 2017 and who also left the possible modification of sedition prepared. Finally, and regarding this latest legislative change, Sánchez has gone beyond what his former minister had apparently left prepared by proceeding not to reduce the crime for which the secessionists were convicted, but to repeal it.

Campo, Minister of Justice in the coalition government of PSOE and Unidas Podemos from January 2020 to July 2021, was born in the Seville town of Osuna 61 years ago, is a magistrate and member of the Royal Academy of Jurisprudence and Legislation. He has been a member of the General Council of the Judiciary between 2001 and 2008, Secretary of State for Justice from 2009 to 2011 with the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and, as a deputy for Cádiz, justice spokesman for the PSOE in Congress in three legislatures. .

Without being a ‘sanchista’ pata negra, he opted for the current president of the Government in the dispute with Susana Díaz. This taking sides cost him to be excluded from the lists for the general elections in 2015, but Sánchez imposed that he be included in the candidacy for Cádiz.

Laura Díez Bueso (Barcelona, ​​1969)

Laura Díez Bueso has held government positions in the Executive headed by Pedro Sánchez, both in the past legislature and in the current one, although somewhat more in the shadows than the former head of the Department of Justice.

In this way, Díez Bueso was general director of Constitutional Affairs and Legal Coordination of the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory since February 2020, when she was appointed by the former vice president and former Minister of the Presidency Carmen Calvo, and until last 26 April, for which reason he has also provided his services for Minister Félix Bolaños, who succeeded Calvo in July 2021 at the head of that portfolio. Previously, she had held the position of director of the cabinet of the Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts, under the same department of the Presidency, between 2018 and 2020, when José Antonio Montilla held that position.

The future magistrate of the Constitutional Court left the Ministry of the Presidency to subsequently hold the vice-presidency of the Council of Statutory Guarantees of Catalonia, whose appointment is dated May 25. This body is in charge of analyzing whether the laws that are approved respect both the Constitution and the Catalan Statute.

Her previous stint in the Catalan Government had also been remarkable, for which she had served between 2002 and 2004 as adviser for the reform of the Statute of that autonomous community. After that position and until 2010, she was attached to the Ombudsman of Catalonia, a body similar to the Spanish Ombudsman, whose function is to deal with complaints from citizens about the actions of the administration and that ensures the proper functioning of the Catalan institutions, both regional and local. The Ombudsman is elected by the majority vote of the Parliament of Catalonia and is politically independent.

Díez Bueso has an extensive academic career: she has a PhD in Law from the University of Barcelona and has been Professor of Constitutional Law at the same University since 2020. At the university level, she has researched decentralized states, freedom of expression and the right to information, as well as university and research systems.

Maria Luisa Segoviano (Valladolid, 1950)

María Luisa Segoviano, who has retired this year 2022, has been the first woman to preside over one of the five chambers of the Supreme Court, in her case, the Social Court, between 2020 and her retirement last October. At the time of her appointment to that position, she had the overwhelming support of the full CGPJ.

Segoviano was born into a family of lawyers (his father was a magistrate and his mother graduated in Law) and most of his six siblings are also dedicated to this discipline. She specialized in labor since in 1974 she took out the opposition as secretary of the Labor Magistracy, with destinations such as Barcelona, ​​Palencia or Valladolid. Subsequently, in 1987, she entered the judiciary, and her first court was the First Instance and Instruction 1 of Bilbao, where she remained for two years, to then move to the Labor Court 1 of Valladolid. After that experience, in 1996, she was appointed president of the Labor Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla. She and from there she became a magistrate of the Fourth Chamber of the Supreme Court, where she, before presiding over it, she remained for fourteen years.

In a recent interview, Segoviano stressed that the implementation of the ERTE (temporary employment regulation files) during the pandemic to protect employment was a “very successful, positive” measure and that it is a “very powerful” instrument to safeguard both jobs and businesses. For this reason, he invited them to be used again in the future in negative economic situations to help the productive fabric to survive.

With a feminist sensibility, she has on occasion publicly highlighted the lack of women in the highest positions in the judiciary and is also very concerned with sexist violence. In fact, she has publications in this field of gender equality.

Cesar Tolosa Tribiño (Segovia, 1957)

He chairs Chamber III (contentious-administrative) of the Supreme Court and has been a magistrate of this high court since 2014. During the previous ten years he had presided over the Superior Court of Justice of Cantabria after having been president of the Contentious Chamber Administrative staff of that same court for eleven years. There, previously, he had been a magistrate of the Civil and Criminal Chamber.

Tolosa entered the judicial career in 1982 and although the bulk of his professional activity has been developed in Cantabria where he grew up through different positions in the judicial ranks, his first destination was the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara ), two years later to be promoted to magistrate and assigned to Court number 5 of Palma de Mallorca, to join the Corps of Labor Magistrates and to practice in Magistracy number 1 of Santander until 1990.

Tolosa’s experience also includes teaching activity in matters related to the social and contentious-administrative jurisdictions, it has legal publications and doctrinal articles and has collaborated with international judicial cooperation projects.