The Constitutional Court (CC) abolished the institution of “friends of the court” (amicus curiae), which allowed scholars and legal experts to submit opinions on cases considered by the CC without participating in the process, reports Interfax.

As the press service of the Constitutional Court reported, the idea of ​​formalizing the amicus curiae institute in the Russian legal system was not included in the list of amendments made to the federal constitutional law “On the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation” after the change in the country’s Constitution.

The Constitutional Court explained that the provision on “friends of the court”, spelled out for three years in the Rules of the Constitutional Court, in a number of cases provoked the authors of initiative conclusions to an unscientific and sometimes turning into a political plane argumentation, which is unacceptable for the activities of the Constitutional Court. In addition, scholars have expressed concern that this tool creates unnecessary opportunities for lobbying.

At the same time, it is noted that the exclusion of this clause from the Regulations does not deprive the parties to the dispute of the opportunity to present the conclusions of scientists as argumentation of their position.

It is emphasized that when preparing a case for consideration, judges in any case study foreign and international practice, as well as relevant scientific publications.