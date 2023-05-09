The Constitutional Court plans to endorse the 2010 abortion law in its plenary session this Tuesday, which enshrines the right of women to decide to terminate their pregnancy in the first 14 weeks without having to meet any requirement. The meaning of the sentence has been known since last February, when the new progressive majority of the court rejected the first draft, prepared then by the magistrate of the conservative sector Enrique Arnaldo. The new text —drafted by the vice president of the court, the progressive Inmaculada Montalbán— will affect the gender perspective, according to sources from the institution.

The presentation or draft resolution prepared by Arnaldo was rejected three months ago with seven votes from the progressive sector, compared to four from the conservative bloc. Said draft considered the system of deadlines constitutional, but proposed annulling article 17 of the law, considering that it did not guarantee complete and exhaustive information to the pregnant woman before she made her decision. Arnaldo proposed that the woman who communicated her intention to abort be informed not only in writing, but also verbally, about the intervention she was going to undergo and also about the possible alternatives, such as the existence of public aid for maternity.

The progressive majority of the Constitutional Party refused to annul said precept and defended that the endorsement of the abortion law should be complete, without questioning any of its articles. That is why the presentation declined and Judge Montalbán assumed the drafting of a new sentence, the content of which will be known today.

In between, a partial reform of the abortion law, approved by Parliament last February, has entered into force. This reform eliminates the need for parental permission for women aged 16 and 17 who decide to abort (which the 2010 law did provide for) and also eliminates the obligation to inform the pregnant woman in writing of the alternatives to abortion, giving her three days to reflection.

The ruling on the abortion law is the longest-delayed in the court’s history. The law was appealed by the PP in 2010, but the Constitutional Court parked the deliberation of this matter for more than a decade when it found that there was no consensus within it. The presentation by magistrate Enrique Arnaldo was written more than a year ago and the idea was to discuss it after Easter 2022, but the guarantee body decided to postpone the discussion again so as not to generate new tensions in the court, which lacked barely a month to conclude his term with the composition it had then.

At that time, the Constitutional Court had a conservative majority, which approved the sentences that annulled the state of alarm as a legal instrument to deal with the pandemic. This debate was already a great wear and tear for the court, which did not want to repeat the experience on the verge of its theoretical renewal, although finally the change did not come until January 2023. Pedro González-Trevijano and Juan Antonio Xiol, respectively president and vice president of the Constitutional until that date, they agreed to the postponement pending renewal. His replacement in January gave way to a new phase of the Constitutional Court, already with a progressive majority, in which Cándido Conde-Pumpido was elected president and Inmaculada Montalbán vice-president. One of his first decisions was to bring the deliberation on the abortion law to the plenary session as soon as possible, on which now, four months later and after the aforementioned rejection of the first draft ruling, the court is going to issue a definitive sentence.