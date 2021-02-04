The Constitutional Court has issued a clear warning about the fundamental rights that may be affected by the Catalan legislation on housing that imposed ceilings on the rent increase and prevented the eviction of vulnerable families. The court warns of the risk of unconstitutionality of “coercive, non-voluntary” measures for the owners of flats because they affect the right to property. The ruling, notified this Thursday, explains why the Constitutional Court annulled several provisions of the decree law last week as a result of the appeal presented by 80 PP deputies.

The court does not go any further and leaves for later a definitive ruling on the substantive issues raised by the PP when it appealed the Generalitat decrees in this matter, and when later admitting the law approved by the Parliament on them for processing. issues. In its last plenary session, the Constitutional Court agreed to annul various articles of the aforementioned decrees, but not because it considered them directly contrary to the Magna Carta, but because the coercive measures regulated in them did not have the status of law.

The Constitutional Court has made it clear that a decree cannot adopt decisions that affect fundamental rights, in this case the right to property. And he has understood that the Catalan regulations intended to do so. Hence, it has expelled from the legal system the rules contested in the appeal of the popular. Now, what he has not said is that these same measures must necessarily be contrary to the Constitution, for violating said fundamental right, if they are contemplated in a law.

The swords are raised among the parties and groups that defend the need to impose measures such as price fixing and the prohibition of evictions of vulnerable people if the range of the norm that regulates them is a law. Hence, in its day the PP also resorted to the Catalan law that regulates the price of rents. In its last plenary session, the Constitutional Court admitted the appeal against the legislation approved by Parliament in the same direction as the decrees now partially annulled.

Constitutional sources estimate, however, that the definitive answer to the problems raised will take time to arrive. The admission for processing of an appeal is only a first step. Now we must open a period for allegations by the parties. The study of the challenge will then take time. These sources encrypt it in a period of between eight months and a year.

Warning message

The Government and the political forces are very free to promote new legislation on the matter. But the sentence throws some poorly encrypted messages on the underlying issues. In media of the court itself, the warning nature of the mentions that the “coercive, non-voluntary” measures on homeowners affect the right to property, which is a fundamental right, that is, one of those contemplated in the first title of the Magna Carta. And it is added that the imposition of fines or even expropriations in certain cases are not “instrumental for housing policy” measures, since they give rise to “exorbitant reactions” such as the aforementioned sanctions. The sentence maintains that the contested articles go “beyond defining a specific urban system or housing policy”, which would be allowed.

This does not mean that the contested law will necessarily be declared unconstitutional when the sentence is handed down later this year or early next year. The court has not discussed it in these terms. But the annulment of the most important provisions of the Generalitat decrees by said “limiting property rights” measures is a sign of doubtful significance regarding the prevailing sensibility at this time about the importance of guaranteeing and protecting it, as one of the fundamental of the person.

It is also true, however, that the Constitutional is pending renewal for more than a year. Therefore, the court that decides on the substantive issues of this legislation will not necessarily be the same.