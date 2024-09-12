The Constitutional Court has struck down the legislation on energy matters put in place by the Aragonese Government when it was presided over by Javier Lambán (PSOE), during the previous legislature (2019-2023). The court considers that the decree-law approved in March 2023 – shortly before the last municipal and regional elections – by the Aragonese Executive violates article 86.1 of the Constitution, having alleged reasons of urgency that are not justified and whose objective was to “change the energy model in the autonomous community”. The Government appealed a large part of the aforementioned decree-law, considering that, in addition to not justifying its urgent need, the norm invaded the powers of the State, disregarding the basic legislation on energy matters.

The annulled decree-law is 1/2023, of March 20, on urgent measures to promote the energy transition and local consumption in Aragon. The ruling, of which the magistrate César Tolosa was the rapporteur, explains that said regulation makes references to the political and social context, specifically to the legislation during the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine to justify the initiative. But it adds that it does so “in an abstract and generic way”, which does not allow “to meet the requirements of an explicit and reasoned definition” of the basis – or “enabling budget” – of the measures adopted. Constitutional doctrine requires, in short, that the urgency of the matter being regulated be justified with a minimum of solidity.

The ruling, approved unanimously, argues that, on the contrary, it can be seen in the contested regulation that “there is no explanation of why the regulation (…) must be approved with extraordinary urgency, removing it from the legislative procedure to the detriment of parliamentary minorities, especially when it is a large-scale reform with a direct impact on the entire electrical system and energy costs”. The ruling also underlines that, in essence, the aim pursued by the Aragonese Executive was “to change the energy model in the Autonomous Community of Aragon”, but overstepping the legal channels used for this, with invasion of state powers.

The Aragonese Executive explained in turn when approving the contested legislation that the objective of the approved regulation was to maximize the benefits that the autonomous community derived from the accelerated implementation of renewable energy plants. It was also argued that it was about having its own energy system that would facilitate access to a cheaper supply, as well as promoting internal consumption in better conditions and attracting investments.

The Government, for its part, stated when appealing the decree-law that it considered that no less than a third of the contested text should be annulled. In the opinion of the Executive, the Aragonese legislation violated the powers of the State “in terms of the bases of the energy regime and general organisation of the economy” by “establishing a differentiated electricity subsector that is sometimes governed by its own special rules and categories that are not provided for either in the basic state regulations or in European Union law”.

The Government also argued that the Aragonese legislation established “a parallel system within the territory of the autonomous community, in which the basic provisions are often not applied, allowing energy supplies to end consumers to be carried out through different and incompatible figures with those provided for in state regulations”, thus openly violating the provisions of the Constitution. When presenting its appeal, the Government requested the suspension of the decree-law, which remained in this situation until last May, when the measure was lifted, after the legal services of the Executive of Aragon argued that no harm had been demonstrated that could justify maintaining the suspension.

