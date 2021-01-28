Protest by the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages (PAH), to demand a moratorium on evictions, last week in Barcelona. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

The Constitutional Court has annulled this Thursday the decree law of urgent measures in the matter of housing that the Government approved in December 2019, according to Efe. This rule was intended to improve access to housing and, among other things, forced large landowners to offer social rent to vulnerable people who had illegally occupied any of their homes. The Court has also admitted the appeal filed by the PP against the Catalan law that regulates the price of rents.

The decree, promoted by the Minister of Territory, Damià Calvet, was an achievement of the social entities against evictions, and was forged after months of disagreement between the partners of the Government, Junts per Catalunya and Esquerra Republicana. Finally, the Government managed to validate it in the Parliament thanks to the support of the socialists and the commons. The decree reinforced some of the previous housing laws, and above all, it expanded Law 24/2015 regarding access to housing for the most vulnerable groups.

In addition to forcing the large holders – banks and investment funds – to offer a seven-year social rent to vulnerable families who had occupied a flat, the decree expanded land reserves for protected housing, updated rates to do more The construction of social protection housing was attractive, and it allowed the construction of temporary accommodation on public or private land that is intended for facilities.

The decree was approved in December 2019, and already in February 2020 the Consell de Garanties Estatutàries, the body of Parliament that ensures the constitutionality of the rules, warned that some points of the decree were unconstitutional. Now it is the Constitutional Court that, through an appeal by the PP in Congress, annuls the decree. The main argument is the insufficiency of the legal channel used, that is, having approved it by decree and not by law. In its appeal, the PP considered that this rule violated the right to private property.

The Constitutional Court has also accepted the appeal of the PP against the law that regulates rents in Catalonia, which was approved last September. Admission for processing does not imply suspension of the law, which is still in force. The Tenants Union, the entity that promoted this legislation, has called a demonstration this afternoon to protest against this resource.