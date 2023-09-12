The former leader of Unidas Podemos in Andalusia, Teresa Rodríguez, along with her partner, the mayor of Cádiz, José María González (behind), exercises her right to vote at the La Salle Viña electoral college (Cádiz), in an archive image . EFE

This Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of Teresa Rodríguez, a former Andalusian parliamentarian, in the appeal she filed after being expelled from the Podemos and IU parliamentary group in 2021 in the Chamber of Andalusia. Rodríguez, leader of Anticapitalistas, coalition with the then party of Pablo Iglesias and with Izquierda Unida. After breaking with these parties, Rodríguez, who has already left active politics, and seven other deputies were expelled from the group after being accused of transfuguismo, with the approval of other parties present in Parliament.

According to legal sources consulted, the Plenary has ruled in favor of the group of deputies because it considers that the Andalusian Parliament violated their rights by expelling them from the group by decision of the Chamber’s Board, in application of the state-level anti-transfuguism pact.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe