The Constitutional Court has agreed in its plenary session this Tuesday, by six votes to five, to stop the start of the demolition of the luxury complex Isla Marina de Valdecañas, in Cáceres, thus taking the precautionary measure requested by the Junta de Extremadura, the municipalities of El Gordo and Berrocalejo, and the community of owners of the resort. Said demolition was ordered by the Supreme after considering the urbanization illegal. Once the judicial process has been exhausted, the parties interested in maintaining the resort They filed an appeal for amparo before the Constitutional Court, which admitted it for processing in November. In that challenge, the suspension of the demolition of the constructions carried out was requested while the court has not ruled on the merits of the matter.

The suspension of the demolition works has been adopted by the Constitution as a measure consistent with the admission for processing of the appeals filed by the aforementioned instances. In short, it is about avoiding irreparable damage to the interests of the appellants, as could happen if the demolition begins now and later the court itself considers that, as alleged in the challenges, in the judicial proceeding followed on this matter there was some violation of fundamental rights. The rapporteur for this request for amparo is magistrate Enrique Arnaldo, from the conservative sector, who has proposed to the court the adoption of the precautionary measure.

Valdecañas Island is a resort luxury located in the Cáceres districts of Berrocalejo and El Gordo. It is an island of just under 135 hectares located in the Valdecañas reservoir. The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the buildings in the complex —made up of a hotel, chalets and a golf course— because it is located in an area classified as a Special Protection Zone for Birds (ZEPA). The appealed act is the decision of the Supreme Court to return the island of Valdecañas to its original state, considering its urbanization illegal. This resolution of the Contentious Chamber in turn modified a previous one of the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura (TSJE) that considered the demolitions inadmissible, which would affect 185 homes, in addition to the hotel establishment and the golf course, works whose cost was calculated at 144.9 million euros.

The magistrate in charge of this process, Enrique Arnaldo, already defended the admission of the appeals for processing in November after an intense debate within the court, which also adopted the rapporteur’s proposal by six votes to five. In that first deliberation, on November 16, the guarantee body had to choose between admitting the challenges to analyze the case in depth or endorse the previous Supreme Court ruling, which ordered the area to be returned to its original state as a protected area for reasons ecological. Even then, sources from the Constitutional Court estimated that the fact that it had been assumed that it was appropriate to examine the order of the Supreme Court meant that the demolitions would probably not be carried out until a final ruling was reached, although no precautionary measure was taken at that time. .

Last November, magistrates Juan Antonio Xiol —whose mandate ended last January—, María Luisa Balaguer, Ramón Sáez and Inmaculada Montalbán, all of them from the progressive sector, and the magistrate of the conservative bloc Ricardo Enríquez. After the new debate, this time on the precautionary measure to suspend the demolitions, there will also be several dissenting votes. A sector of the court considers that it is unnecessary to suspend the demolitions, because in any case they are not going to start soon, given that to start the demolitions the Supreme Court granted the Junta de Extremadura a long term that would still be far from expiring.

