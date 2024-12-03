The Constitutional Court has unanimously admitted to proceedings the first appeal from an autonomous community against the amnesty law, that will mark the path for the remaining 15, as well as the resources of those convicted by the processes against the Supreme Court’s refusal to apply the rule to them.

Legal sources inform EFE that the plenary session of the guarantee court has admitted the appeal of the Cortes of Aragon, which was the first presented from an autonomous community against the norm and, as a consequence, will allow the same to happen with the rest of the autonomous challenges presented.

The court of guarantees has made this decision after considering the report of the court’s lawyers who have ruled in favor of the legitimacy of governments and regional assemblies to challenge the norm, the same conclusion reached by the lawyer of the progressive magistrate Laura Díez, who is the rapporteur of the first appeal of the Cortes of Aragón.

The Constitutional Court has in queue the challenges presented by the 12 autonomous governments of the PP (Madrid, Andalusia, País Valencià, Galicia, Aragón, Murcia, Castilla y León, Balears, Extremadura, Cantabria and La Rioja) and three autonomous parliaments with a majority of the same sign: Aragón, Murcia and Cantabria.

The other appeal presented before the TC is that of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, chaired by Emiliano García-Page, the only baron of the PSOE who has appealed the text before the TC.

On the other hand, the court has admitted to proceedings, also unanimously, the protection appeals of the former vice president of the Government Oriol Junqueras and the former councilors Dolors Bassa and Raül Romeva so that the amnesty is applied to them, which the Supreme Court has not granted them in “rebellion” to comply with the law, according to the plaintiffs.

The Supreme Court resolved not amnesty the crime of embezzlement, by concluding that the independence leaders obtained a personal benefit of a patrimonial nature with the processes and that the 1-O expenses had caused damage to European finances.

The three leaders of ERC remain disqualified from holding public office and they request in their writings that this sentence be suspended as a precautionary measure.