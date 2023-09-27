The Constitutional Court has accepted for processing this Tuesday the unconstitutionality appeals against various provisions of the housing law. The guarantee body has grouped the PP’s appeal, presented by 50 of its Congress deputies; that of the Parliament of Catalonia and those of the autonomous governments of Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and Madrid. The union aims to promote a joint study to then develop a common doctrine that gives coherence to the different resolutions issued in the future. Each of the challenges will have an individualized sentence.

The appeal of unconstitutionality of the PP, for example, raises the possible violation of the right to property, the right to effective judicial protection and local autonomy, along a similar line to that of the challenges of the governments of the aforementioned autonomous communities, who also defend their competences in the matter. The Parliament of Catalonia, in turn, emphasizes this point, where the challenged law could be contrary to the regime for the distribution of autonomous powers in matters of territorial planning, urban planning and housing.

The housing law was approved by Congress last April by 176 votes in favor, 167 against and one abstention. The PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC, Bildu, Más País, Compromís, PRC and Teruel Exist voted in favor. BNG abstained, and even then considered that the legislative text invaded the powers of the autonomous communities. The PP law was opposed by Vox, Ciudadanos and Foro Asturias, as well as the PNV, Junts, PDeCAT, the CUP and the Canarian Coalition, which also stressed the invasion of jurisdiction as the main defect of the law.

The admission for processing of the appeals presented against the housing law occurs after a few months marked by intense controversy over the usefulness of the approved regulations to facilitate access to housing, contain rental prices and prevent illegal occupation. Shortly after the law was approved, the PP’s housing secretary, Ana María Zurita, stated – in a conference organized by Esade – that it was necessary to repeal the new rule, because it is “harmful” and “carcinogenic.” Zurita added that the approved text was almost an ideological “pamphlet” that generates legal uncertainty and invades regional powers and harms homeowners.

ERC and Bildu defended in Congress the agreements reached for the approval of the law and the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, and the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, presented the text. The latter stated that until then housing in Spain had simply become a “big business” supported by the “ballot consensus” and “speculation.” The Minister of Transport, in turn, explained that the law seeks to “promote social cohesion, seek equity and guarantee the right of access to housing.” Sánchez added that the new regulations were necessary to change a market “too prone to generating phenomena of speculation and blind to the barriers to access to housing for large sectors.”

In view of these precedents, sources from the Constitutional Court itself admit that the court now faces, by admitting the appeals presented for processing, the challenge of pacifying a debate, that of access to housing, which at political headquarters highlighted the existence of irreconcilable positions. After admission for processing, arguments will be requested from the parties and a rapporteur will now be appointed for each of the challenges presented.

