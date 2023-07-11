On June 6, the Constitutional Council, an elected joint body of 50 members, controlled by the right, who were elected in May and will be in charge of drafting a new draft Constitution for Chile, took office. It is the second attempt by the South American country in three years to replace the Magna Carta that was born in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) after in September 2022 62% of the citizens rejected the proposed law of laws that he presented the Constitutional Convention. This second process continues to be marked by the distrust and disinterest of the citizens.

After the failure of the previous project, Chile undertook a different process, in which political parties and Congress have played a key role and to which constitutional borders have been placed to avoid the experience of 2022. The first phase began in March with an expert commission of 24 members, with a majority jurists, who prepared for three months a preliminary bill of laws that he delivered on June 7 to the Constitutional Council. Although its text is not binding, it is a base with innovative content for Chile, but moderate. Among them, the consecration that Chile is organized in a social and democratic State of law, a historical aspiration of the center-left but that, this time, adds the gaze of the opposition that is in vogue for the private sector to maintain an important presence.

This second process began with a marked distrust and lack of interest from Chileans, a trend that, one month after its installation, the 50 directors have not managed to reverse, according to at least two recent surveys. One of them is Plaza Pública Cadem, which in its latest installment, on July 9, has reflected that the inclination of Chileans to vote rejection in the exit plebiscite on December 17, is on the rise. This, despite the fact that the constituents are at a stage in which they have not yet even proposed their first rules.

The poll asked those surveyed their preferences according to “with the information available so far”, that is, the moderate proposal of the expert commission. And if on June 9, when the council had just been installed, 51% of those consulted said they would vote against the new Constitution, on July 7 the figure rose to 55%. On the other hand, in the same period the intention to vote in favor of the future text only dropped one point, from 26% to 25%.

But, if the same question is compared with respect to March, when the first phase of the process began, the rejection trend rose 11 points, from 44% to 55% in July. This, while those who would vote approved dropped from 34% to 25%.

Cadem also addressed the mistrust of those who are part of this second process. If the expert commission, which continues to participate but only with the right to speak, scored 60%, the current elected councilors 73%.

Pulso Ciudadano has also monitored the process since its inception. His last study was carried out during June and has been released a week ago. According to the pollster, 23% would vote against in the next exit referendum and 17% in favor. But much higher is the percentage of those who do not know what they will do: 36%. This, while 13% would vote blank or null and 9% simply will not vote.

The poll has yielded figures that continue to show disinterest in the population in the constituent process that Chile is experiencing: 41%. This, while 35% are very interested and 23% are moderately interested.

The highest percentage that Pulso Ciudadano has shown is with respect to the little or no confidence that the respondents have in this second one, which reached 55%. It is a contrast with respect to 19.4% who have a lot of confidence and 25% who have it in a medium way.