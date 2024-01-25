Today, Thursday, the Constitutional Council in France published its legal opinion on the draft new immigration law.

The Council rejected more than a third of the provisions contained in the controversial draft law, which was adopted under pressure from the extreme right.

The articles, which were rejected by the Council, include those related to reducing social benefits and family unification, in addition to imposing a special immigration quota system determined by Parliament.

The French Parliament adopted this text last December 19, which reduces social benefits for foreigners, reconsiders the law on automatically obtaining citizenship upon birth in France, and reinstates the “criminalization of illegal residence.”

The draft law, after its approval by Parliament, prompted the resignation of Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau.

President Emmanuel Macron decided to refer the draft law to the Constitutional Council, effectively assigning it the role of political arbiter over the text, which led to tens of thousands of opponents taking to the streets over the past weeks.