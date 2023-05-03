The French Constitutional Council on Wednesday rejected the opposition’s request to organize a shared initiative referendum (RIP, for its acronym in French) so that the legal retirement age in France could not be set beyond 62 years. The unpopular pension reform promoted by the president, Emmanuel Macron, and already promulgated, progressively raises it to 64. The institution chaired by former Prime Minister Laurent Fabius considers that the request for consultation “does not refer, in the sense of the article 11 of the Constitution, to a reform related to social policy”, the main point that this body should examine. This is the second time in 15 days that the nine ‘wise men’ of the Constitutional Council stop the organization of a RIP on the pension reform. The first petition, presented by left-wing deputies, was rejected on April 14. The second had been registered by 250 deputies and senators of the same ideology. After the double rejection, the opposition has another bullet left in the chamber against the pension reform. On June 8, the National Assembly will analyze a proposal by the centrist and regionalist parliamentary group LIOT (Liberty, Independents, Overseas and Territories) to repeal Macron’s project and return to 62 as the minimum legal age to retire in France. After this review, the text will go to the Senate, where a majority of seats are in favor of the legislative change. The Constitutional Council concludes that the request for a referendum “does not refer to a reform related to social policy” The French Constitution provides for the possibility of organizing a referendum by means of a bill at the initiative of one fifth of parliamentarians, that is, at the least 185 of the 925 members of Parliament that there are between senators and deputies. Although the nine ‘wise men’ had validated the request to promote a RIP, nothing guaranteed that it would have been held. Calling for a referendum through this mechanism is a long and cumbersome process. The detractors of the pension reform would have had nine months to collect 4.8 million signatures for an eventual appointment with the polls. The protests continue The two Chambers would then have had a period of six months to examine the bill. In the unlikely event that parliamentarians do not vote on the text, the President of the Republic should call a referendum. In any case, the collection of all the necessary signatures for his convocation did not guarantee that the consultation would be held, since Congress and the Senate could reject it. The reform promoted by Macron, promulgated on April 15, should enter into force on September 1. The unions have called from January 19 to thirteen massive demonstrations against the project that, among other changes, raises the retirement age, a text that seven out of ten French people reject, according to polls. The next union protest will take place on June 6, two days before MPs consider LIOT’s proposal to try to repeal the new legislation.

