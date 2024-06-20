In a decision issued today, Thursday, the French Constitutional Council rejected all objections to setting the date for parliamentary elections at the last minute. The Constitutional Council decided that the deadlines do not violate the constitution and do not jeopardize the seriousness of the elections.

President Emmanuel Macron had called for early elections for the National Assembly after his resounding defeat to right-wing nationalists in the European Parliament elections earlier this month.

Voters are scheduled to go to polling stations in two phases on June 30 and July 7.

The Constitutional Council had received complaints questioning the legality of this short-term deadline for organizing and holding elections. The parties had until Sunday to prepare their lists of candidates for the electoral districts, and they are now in campaign mode. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets last weekend to protest, out of fear of a shift in favor of the right.