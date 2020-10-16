The Constitutional Committee will again consult Foreign Minister Haavisto on suspicions of official crime

The Central Criminal Police suspects Haavisto of an official crime and a breach of the duty to cooperate. Haavisto has denied having committed a crime.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will be heard again by the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs on Friday in connection with suspicions of official crime.

The committee last heard Haavisto at the end of September. The committee was then heard by the former Chancellor of Justice Jaakko Jonkka, on whose statement Haavisto now has the opportunity to give his views.

Following the hearings, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will make its own deliberations on the case, at the end of which it will issue a report.

Chairman of the Committee Johanna Ojala-Niemelä has said the deal is due to be completed during October.

Central Criminal Police doubts Haavisto misconduct and breach of the duty to cooperate. Haavisto has denied having committed a crime.

The suspected crime took place last autumn, when Minister Haavisto decided to transfer the consular head of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Pasi Tuomisen other tasks due to disagreements.

At the heart of the suspicion is that how to help Finns al-Hol refugee camp in Syria should have operated. Later, Haavisto apologized to Tuominen and offered him the opportunity to continue in his position.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs asked in February the public prosecutor to find out whether Foreign Minister Haavisto may have committed a misdemeanor in the consular post. The Attorney General ordered the Central Criminal Police to conduct a preliminary investigation into the matter.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs received the preliminary investigation material before its summer break and began consideration at the beginning of the autumn part-session.

Parliament may decide to prosecute the Minister if, intentionally or through gross negligence, he has materially breached his duties under the Minister’s duties or otherwise acted in a manifestly unlawful manner in the performance of his duties.

Prosecution requires that a majority of the votes cast in Parliament support it.

Parliament will decide on the indictment after the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has issued a report on the matter. The Constitutional Committee is assessing what would possibly be a crime for which Minister Haavisto should be prosecuted.

A possible charge would be dealt with in the Supreme Court. The previous case, which ended in the Supreme Court, has served as Minister of Trade and Industry Kauko Juhantalo (central) case from 1993.