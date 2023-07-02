Demonstrators outside the Constitutional Court of Guatemala, this Saturday. Esteban Biba (EF)

In a day that called for citizen sit-ins, the Constitutional Court suspended the officialization of the results of the general elections of June 25 in Guatemala until the questions raised by nine political parties are clarified, including the National Unity of Hope, whose candidate awaits to contest the second round. The constitutional chamber orders that all the country’s electoral boards repeat the scrutiny hearings and, if necessary, carry out a recount of votes to refine the results before August 20, the scheduled date for the presidential run-off.

According to the ruling of the constitutional chamber, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal “must suspend the qualification and officialization of results so that, by the scheduled date of the second round for the presidential election, everything has been duly purged.” The court indicates that the deadlines must be “strictly observed” to “guarantee that the alternation in the exercise of power is carried out on the date provided in the Constitution.” According to the constitutional framework, the presidential replacement must take place on January 14, 2024.

More than two million citizens went to the polls last Sunday to elect deputies, mayors and the next president of the Central American country. With 98% of the tally sheets processed, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced a possible second round between the conservative candidate Sandra Torres, from the National Unity of Hope party, who achieved 15% of the valid votes, and the social democrat Bernardo Arévalo, from the Movimiento Seed, which surprisingly captured 12% of the voters’ preference. Analysts such as Ricardo Sáez de Tejada consider that Arévalo captured the vote of citizen weariness and rejection of the options that represent the continuity of authoritarianism that has deepened during the government of Alejandro Giammattei and that has forced nearly 100 justice operators into exile. , human rights defenders and journalists.

During the night of this Saturday, Arévalo arrived in front of the Constitutional Court where they gave him a megaphone and said: “We have come to defend the free expression of the Guatemalan people at the polls; a free expression that today, the same as always, who are afraid of democracy, of decency, are hell-bent on ruining”. The constitutional resolution “threatens to indefinitely postpone the second round,” said Arévalo and promised “to defend the results.”

Observers call to respect the expression of the people

The electoral observation missions of the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS) have indicated that the votes were closed in order and called for respecting the results. “The importance of sustaining the aforementioned integrity and respect for the expression of the people through the vote is essential to maintain the fullest confidence in the elections on the part of the citizenry and the international community,” said the OAS.

The adjusted result of the candidates for mayor of Guatemala City motivated the review of minutes in the capital. In the comparison with the data from the electronic system, inconsistencies were identified. As the days went by, doubts about the results amplified between parties such as the pro-government party Vamos, led by President Giammattei, and the Valor party, which nominated Zury Ríos Sosa, the daughter of dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, for president.

By Friday, nine political parties —Cambio, Mi Familia, Valor, Podemos, Vamos, Creo, Cabal y Azul and UNE— had questions about the results and requested the intervention of the constitutional chamber. Jurists such as Oswaldo Samayoa warned that the court did not have the competence to resolve the actions against the electoral authority, but the room responded to the request of the nine parties “to guarantee the purity of the electoral process and that the republican, democratic and representative system does not suffer detriment “, as they announced.

The unexpected advance of the Seed Movement, which in the polls had less than 3% in the intention of votes, has unleashed accusations of fraud among the most conservative sectors and they have pointed out that Guatemala is facing a “communist threat”, embodied in Semilla , an extreme that Arévalo himself described this week in an interview with EL PAÍS as “distracting”. “They are trying to distract the population from what is fundamental: whether Guatemala is a viable country with institutions that respond to collective interests or a State in the hands of criminal groups that the only thing they are looking for is personal enrichment,” he said.

