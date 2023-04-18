The Constitutional Court has admitted for processing the appeals that the autonomous communities of Madrid, Andalusia and Galicia, all governed alone by the PP, have presented against the law that has created the tax on large fortunes. The plenary session of the guarantee body, meeting this Tuesday, has also agreed to reject the suspension of the application of this new legislation, a request made by the governments of Madrid and Andalusia. The Constitutional recalls that the suspension of a norm is only adopted as mandatory when it is the Government that requests it with respect to a decision of the autonomous communities.

In parallel, the guarantee body has also admitted the PP’s appeal against the Democratic Memory Law for processing. The Constitutional Court already admitted for processing on February 7 the appeal that Vox has filed against this law. Both decisions imply that the court has assumed the constitutional importance of the case and that, at the same time, it announces that the matter will be resolved in its day by sentence, after the appointment of the rapporteurs or those in charge of writing the draft of both decisions and now opening a period for arguments of the parties.

The new legislation on the tax on large fortunes was approved in Parliament last December. From the outset, the communities of Andalusia, Madrid and Galicia demonstrated against this tax figure, because they consider that it introduces discriminatory factors into the system. The criticism was particularly intense from the Madrid Executive, whose representatives argued in different demonstrations that it is a tax that harms both savings and investment.

More information

Specifically, they explained that Madrid receives three out of every four euros of foreign investment that comes to Spain, so that the collection of income for this concept could drop “by 5,000 million euros.” The spokesman for the Government of the Community, Enrique Ossorio, stressed along the same lines that “to this we must add the investors who will not come due to the application of the new tax: between 1,200 and 1,600 million euros of foreign investment will stop arriving per year”, so in his opinion the negative impact of the new tax on Madrid accounts would reach a minimum of 6,200 million euros. The initial appeal of the Madrid Executive has now been joined by the regional Assembly.

In turn, the Democratic Memory law was approved in the Senate on October 5, with the votes of PDeCAT, PNV, Más País and Bildu. In this debate, the vetoes presented by Vox, PP, Ciudadanos and UPN were rejected. The PSOE and its allies rejected all of the 521 amendments that these groups presented to different questions of the articles of the law.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Vox’s appeal on the Democratic Memory law will be the first to be debated in court, since it was the first to be presented. In its challenge, this party states that the aforementioned legislation implies “exalting the memory of some Spaniards and despising the memory of others.” With this -adds the resource- “it is intended to blow up the collective imagination to one side of the Civil War, as well as the establishment, development and subsequent end of the regime after it.”