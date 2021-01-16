Miquel Roca, one of the seven fathers of the Magna Carta, participates in an educational project at the Reina Sofía school The students attend the explanations of Miquel Roca. / C. QUEEN SOFÍA

The Reina Sofía Concerted School held the project ‘I have a question for you’, developed by the Department of Geography and History, in which almost a hundred students participated. The main objective of the activity was for the students to ask a public figure about questions related to history. In this case, the students were able to talk with Miquel Roca, one of the seven fathers of the Spanish Constitution.

This activity allowed the students to address the speaker on the process of drafting the Spanish Constitution that occurred at a key moment in the history of Spain: the Transition. Roca answered the students from his law office. In total, he answered 22 questions, some of which delved into issues such as the form of the State and the organization of the autonomies. “He even expressed his opinion on the more than forty amendments presented by the Nobel laureate Camilo José Cela to the bill due to grammatical errors in the drafting of the Constitution,” the center reported.