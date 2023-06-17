Saturday, June 17, 2023, 09:55



| Updated 10:04 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Starting at 10 am this Saturday, the Constitution Plenary of the Cartagena City Council takes place, in which the councilors elected in the last municipal elections of 28-M will appoint the new mayor of the municipality.

Noelia Arroyo will retain the mayoralty of Cartagena for the PP, when the PSOE discards pacts with other formations. In the elections, the winner was the Popular Party of Noelia Arroyo, which won 34.32% of the votes and 10 councilors. They are followed by MC, with 8 councilors, PSOE and Vox, with 4 each, and Sí Cartagena with 1.