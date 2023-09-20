The Constitution must be celebrated, but above all it must be implemented. As Piero Calamandrei said “it is not a book to keep in the library”. Our Charter is a text that contains values, but it is above all a program to be implemented. Too much rhetoric in this year of celebration of the 75th anniversary of its entry into force, but the CGIL is right to promote its relevance in a mass and popular event on 7 October. It is a useful way to contribute to the defense of constitutional principles that are increasingly at risk.

The danger for Italy and for Western democracies arises from the enormous and growing level of inequalities. From the solitudes that make the person vulnerable. From the loss of a dignified life perspective. Immediately after the war, Italians lived in a much worse material condition than today, but they were animated by a drive towards the future. The driving force was the hope of achieving individual and community goals of achievement and growth.

The Constitution, the tiring work for its full implementation, was the score, the index to be followed to give oneself an end. Today that hope has given way to mistrust. This is largely due to the disappointment of not seeing those extraordinary objectives set in the Constitution largely respected. Just think of school and art 34. School is not free at all, as demonstrated by the dramatic data on school dropouts, largely linked to conditions of social and geographical inequality. The just fight for the minimum wage arises from the awareness that the objective according to which “the worker has the right to remuneration proportionate to the quantity and quality of his work” has not been achieved in any way, as stated in art. 36.

Fully understanding the dramatic distance between Constitutional principles and reality, and working to reconnect those values ​​and objectives to the existence, to the concrete life of people, is precisely our field of action. Reformism is precisely that incessant political, legislative and cultural commitment to innovation that must make Constitutional values ​​come true. In the past, too often, the mistake was made of thinking that the objective was only to make more laws in the name of a fragile newism.

This is where the disenchantment of many with the left arises. We had to man this front above all. We didn’t do it enough, and now we find ourselves on a very narrow path, marked on the one hand by people’s distrust of politics and institutions and, therefore, by the refusal of participation; and on the other hand by the very strong call of populisms that ride on solitudes and fears. Our task is to take a path again, follow that path. Once again, our Constitution itself indicates the direction: the Republic removes the obstacles that prevent the fulfillment of the person.

Rereading the power and invitation contained in this article and this address of Article 3 of the Constitution, I am convinced that more than inviting young people to read it and appreciate it, we should do everything to make them experience it. So stand in the streets with them and fight for free education, for the dignity of work, for equality, for the defense of the environment, which this cynical and classy right puts even more at risk. Defend and implement that system of values, duties and rights which is the essence of democracy. If you give in, there is only the abyss of returning to the past.