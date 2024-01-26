Anyone who hears 'formation area' might imagine something grand and compelling. Journalists and MPs calling, the sound of keyboards tapping. The reality is a bit more boring. Anyone who enters the part of the House of Representatives that started using that term after the elections sees an improvised whole. Microphones set up between lock doors. Some chairs and a couch for journalists. Vending coffee. A black ribbon behind which the negotiators of PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB answer questions.

The meaningless phrases they have been saying there for weeks now – about “intensive conversations” that take place in a “good atmosphere” – will be heard there for at least another two weeks. No later than February 12, informant Ronald Plasterk will present the results of the discussions.

Geert Wilders, Dilan Yesilgöz, Pieter Omtzigt, Caroline van der Plas and their seconds have been speaking to each other for about seven weeks now. In the final report that Plasterk presented in mid-December, he recommended a formation round in two phases. First, the four parties would investigate whether they could reach agreement on what was vaguely called “a joint baseline for guaranteeing the Constitution, fundamental rights and the democratic constitutional state.” Only if that is successful would they continue talking about other themes, such as migration and healthcare.

The fact that the four parties still meet about four times a week means that at least enough agreement has been found to prevent the formation from collapsing. According to insiders, there is the will among the parties to reach an agreement among themselves. The distinction that Plasterk made in his advice also appears to be less strict in practice than on paper. Earlier this month, the negotiators were jointly briefed by the president of De Nederlandsche Bank, the director of the Central Planning Bureau and the highest official of the Ministry of Finance. That conversation was not about the Constitution. Those involved confirm that other themes are now also being discussed, but emphasize that there is no agreement yet on the first part of Plasterk's advice.

The negotiating parties are currently investigating whether they can come close to each other on topics. This applies, for example, to the abolition of the deductible in healthcare. That subject became topical again this week when PVV MP Fleur Agema, co-negotiator of Wilders in the formation, did not want to support motions calling for the reduction and abolition of that deductible. It is a subject that the PVV has been working hard on for years. But now that government participation is possible, Agema did what the PVV always accuses coalition parties of doing: adapting to the circumstances, putting aside his own ideals because it is politically more convenient. Formation partners VVD and NSC are against abolition.

The PVV's struggle to form its new position as the largest party was again visible later in the week when PVV member Emiel van Dijk was asked a question in a debate by Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks-PvdA) about support for Ukraine. The PVV wants to stop this and is alone in this formation. Van Dijk stuck to that position, but also said that his party “is in favor of people who do want to provide financial support.” He continued: “If you want to provide financial support, that is no problem, if other countries want to send F16s, no problem.”

The big difference between Wilders' party and the other negotiating parties: the PVV has no members who can take action, who want to make adjustments and who can hold Wilders to account. VVD member Dilan Yesilgöz has her hands full with that. The last time she addressed Congress, before the House of Representatives elections, she was still the great promise who was welcomed with open arms. This Saturday, VVD members will meet for a party conference and that initial enthusiasm is no longer with everyone. VVD members have recently expressed their concerns and dissatisfaction in the media about the direction of their party – or rather: the lack thereof. The congress is an important moment for Yesilgöz, which will have to try to satisfy and reassure its divided members.

NSC members are following it closely. Although less vocal, there are concerns within the faction and among members about the discussions with the PVV. Although Pieter Omtzigt's party is young, only founded last summer, there are many politicians with experience. And they know: the unwanted searchlight is a trophy.

