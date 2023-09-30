Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 7:26

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court Luís Roberto Barroso stated this Friday, 29th, in his first interview as president of the Court, that he does not see an institutional crisis with Congress. “I, honestly and sincerely, would say that I don’t see a crisis. What exists, as in any democracy, is the need for institutional relationships based on dialogue, good will and good faith”, he said, one day after taking office in Rosa Weber’s place.

Barroso took over the leadership of the Supreme Court amid a reaction from deputies and senators to recent Court decisions. For congressmen, the court has usurped the powers of the Legislature when judging issues such as the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands, drugs and abortion.

‘Superpositions’

The new president of the STF promised dialogue with Congress and attributed the clashes between the Powers to the model of the Constitution. The Brazilian institutional arrangement creates overlaps between actions that could be constitutional interpretation and that could be political matters. In these overlaps, I intend to dialogue with Congress in a respectful and institutional way, as it should be”, minimized Barroso.

The time frame judgment pitted the Judiciary against the Legislature. While the Supreme Court declared that the thesis is unconstitutional, parliamentarians approved a bill that goes in the opposite direction and limits the demarcations of indigenous lands. The text goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for approval. Barroso avoided the impasse. “Each day has its agony”, he said.

The judgment on the decriminalization of abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy also generated discomfort with the Legislature. The vote was suspended and it will be up to Barroso to decide when the process will be resumed in court. The minister once again defended dialogue.

“It’s perfectly normal for an important and divisive societal issue to be debated in Congress as well, so I don’t think that’s a problem and I don’t think that this is an issue that can be moved forward without a meaningful public debate,” he said. “The Constitution does not belong to the Supreme Court or Congress. The Constitution has no owner.”

Regarding the decriminalization of drug possession for personal consumption – another issue that caused protests from parliamentarians -, Barroso said that “arresting poor boys from the outskirts is a policy that is not working”. In the STF trial, which was not finished, the minister suggested a limit of 100 grams to differentiate users and traffickers.

When asked about the succession in the STF, Barroso stated that he defends the “feminization” of the courts. It is up to Lula to nominate Rosa Weber’s replacement.

Big techs

Barroso also defended the regulation of digital platforms, but highlighted that the topic is under discussion in Congress, through the Fake News Bill. “The issue of the PL is being processed in Congress and, therefore, outside of my responsibility. Although I am an advocate of moderate regulation, but with a minimum structure established by law.”

“There is a very reasonable middle ground in relation to which we can all agree and which can materialize in the PL”, declared the president of the STF.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.