Rodrigo Rojas Vade in an image of last June 25, in Santiago. MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

The conventional Chilean Rodrigo Rojas Vade, who invented being sick with cancer to build a political figure, when in reality he would suffer from syphilis, this Monday announced that he resigns from the body that has until July 2022 to offer Chile a new Constitution. He does it 16 days after a journalistic investigation revealed his lie, which forced him to confess to public opinion, and in the middle of an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office after the complaint from the same board of directors of the conventional. “I will not attend, connect remotely or participate in any other vote, regardless of my health. His role [de la convención] it is too important to be a difficulty in its operation or result ”, said today the 37-year-old man, who was one of the visible faces of the social outbreak of 2019 and built an upward career on the basis of the false disease.

Rojas Vade’s situation was untenable. Since Saturday, September 4, the deception was known, the case has threatened to cloud the delicate work of the convention, the institutional path that Chile is betting on to get out of its social and political crisis. The police arrived in a day to question as witnesses both the president of the organ, Elisa Loncon, and the vice president, Jaime Bassa, part of the board of directors that asked the Prosecutor’s Office to open the investigation. The members of the Rojas Vade group, the Constituent Town, starred in embarrassing episodes before the press, refusing to talk about the matter: “We are not going to talk about the issue anymore,” said the constituent Natalia Henríquez. Various groups of cancer patients and medical specialists expressed their pain at the lie and their indignation. His lawyer, Tomás Ramírez, in recent days has granted various interviews to delve into his state of health. After it was speculated that he was suffering from HIV – after the case broke out, Rojas Vade himself said that he suffered from a stigmatizing disease, without giving any further information – his representative assured that he suffered from syphilis, Behcet’s disease and thrombocytopenic purpura idiopathic.

In the interview that uncovered the case, Rojas Vade – known as Pelao Vade– opened the door to resignation: “I feel like I have to retire. I have nothing else to do at the convention. ” He did not attend the convention again, because he had a medical leave. Nor did he directly deliver his version, only through a statement, a few days later: “I will defend myself in court, because I am not a criminal,” he said on September 9, without referring to a possible resignation. In the video published today, Rojas Vade apologizes again and assures that the money he received in a solidarity activity was used “to settle debts acquired” for his medical problems. “In the same way, I will not accept money for the days when I did not work without justification and as soon as the mechanism to present my formal resignation exists, I will make use of it,” said the airline extruder.

Rojas Vade made reference to the impediments that the convention has to dismiss him, because currently there is no regulation that allows it. The body, which is in the final stage of the debate on the internal regulations, three months after its start on July 4, has not received for the moment the formal resignation of the constituent. “The convention will seek through the existing rules or those that are about to be created the mechanisms to materialize that decision,” said the deputy vice president of the table, Pedro Muñoz this afternoon. Since then, the convention must resolve administrative and financial issues.

In turn, another dilemma opens up, but about his eventual replacement. In his video today, Rojas Vade himself spoke about the matter: “From now on, I express my hope that 155 people will defend the draft Political Constitution that they will deliver to the country for ratification to leave behind the disastrous Constitution of 1980” , he assured, pointing to someone to replace him so that the body continues to be made up of 155 people. But for conventionalists on the right, who are a minority, it is a trick: “The Constitution clearly regulates what happens with vacancies. The independents [como Rojas Vade] they are not replaced. There is no vacuum. Let’s hope that the conventional ones do not get creative and that they want to break the rules again out of sheer voluntarism, “wrote Constanza Hube on Twitter.

Rojas Vade became known for protesting while allegedly suffering from mixed acute lymphocytic leukemia, one of the most serious cancers in the world that attacks the blood and bone marrow. According to his initial version of this ex-flight operator, when the riots began in October 2019, he had recently abandoned treatment. “I am not fighting cancer. I fight to pay for the chemo. Dignified health for Chile ”, said the poster with which he appears in the photograph that made him known on social networks almost two years ago. Since then, the man went to protest every Friday with a naked torso, without eyebrows or hair on his face and head. He arrived at the epicenter of the protests in Santiago de Chile with patches, masks – before covid-19 – and even with a catheter. It became an icon of the struggle of the so-called first line, the group of protesters who faced the Carabineros in the peak weeks of the protest. He always seemed ready to confront the police and portrayed him through photographs on social media.

For almost two years he told his story in different spaces. He opened a blog where he told details of his treatment. It was called Cancer, reality without a filter, which has now closed. On Instagram, he uploaded photos of his exams, hospitalizations and injuries to his body, always using the #cancerfighter (cancer fighter). He stated that he owed a private clinic about $ 480,000 due to his illness. Later, when he was elected, in his declaration of interests and assets, he stated that he owed a Chilean bank about $ 35,000 “for financing chemotherapeutic treatment against cancer.”

