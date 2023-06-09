In past decades, scientists have observed the natural phenomenon of ocean fertilization: episodes in which plumes of volcanic ash, glacial flour, forest fire soot, and desert dust are carried by the wind and deposited on the surface of the sea. , stimulating massive phytoplankton blooms.

Beyond these extreme events, a steady shower of dust particles travels great distances over the ocean, promoting phytoplankton growth for most of the year and in nearly all ocean basins.

In a study published on May 5, 2022 in the journal Science, A team of researchers from Oregon State University, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and NASA combined satellite observations with advanced computer modeling to explain how mineral dust from soils fertilizes phytoplankton in the ocean. As will be remembered, it is a set of microscopic organisms similar to plants that form the center of the marine food web.

Phytoplankton float near the ocean’s surface, subsisting primarily on sunlight and mineral nutrients that bubble up from the depths or float out to sea in coastal runoff, but mineral-rich desert dust also plays an important role in your health and wealth.

According to the new study, which NASA shared on its website (https://science.nasa.gov) on the occasion of World Oceans Day, the deposition of dust in the ocean supports about 4.5 percent of the world’s annual carbon export production, a measure of the amount of this element that phytoplankton absorb during photosynthesis. However, this contribution approaches 20 to 40 percent in some ocean regions in the mid- and high-latitudes.

Carbon cycle

Phytoplankton play an important role in Earth’s climate and carbon cycle, just like land plants. It produces oxygen and sequesters an enormous amount of carbon dioxide in the process, potentially on a scale comparable to tropical rainforests. It is at the base of a pecking order of food throughout the ocean that ranges from tiny zooplankton to fish and whales.

Lorraine Remer, a co-author of the study and a research professor at the University of Maryland in Baltimore County, said: “We knew that atmospheric transport of desert dust is part of what makes the ocean ‘click,’ but not how. find him”.

How is ocean biology observed 640 kilometers above the Earth’s surface? The answer is by following the green trail of chlorophyll.

Study authors Toby Westberry and Michael Behrenfeld, remote sensing oceanographers at Oregon State University, analyzed 14 years of ocean color measurements collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (Modis). in English) aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite from 2003 to 2016. By tracking distinct footprints in ocean color, they were able to determine when and where phytoplankton blooms occurred, as well as how healthy and abundant they were, based on chlorophyll concentration. .

To determine whether the phytoplankton responded to desert dust, the team compared their findings on ocean color with output data from NASA’s Goddard Earth Observing System dust deposition event model for the same study. time frame. These events ranged in intensity from powerful Saharan dust storms to relatively wispy plumes off the west coast of the United States. They found that even modest amounts of that material increased the mass and improved the health of phytoplankton blooms in nearly all locations where they made observations.

The nutritional benefits of desert dust are not limited to iron, the scientists noted. The particles contain other nutrients that plants need, particularly phosphorus and nitrogen.