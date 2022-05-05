Modern, hyper-technological medicine does not eliminate the need for the practitioner to understand how to be there, in that context and with that patient, and that he delves deep into his emotional world.

Through the gaze of the psychotherapist, tirelessly searching for meaning and meanings, the exciting horizon of precision medicine, a revolutionary return to the future, cannot be just a fact of science, an academic learning, but a central question of the modern care relationship. , which makes use of hyper-technology to find tailor-made solutions, restoring a scientific value to the peculiarity of the person. A process that invites us to reconsider the styles of assistance and is proposed as a challenge in which we are all involved, the one that recognizes in the singularity of emotions, one’s own and that of the other, a human working tool that guarantees to maintain the resistance over time. thread of continuity and respect for the dignity of man, healer or patient. For a doctor, a man who treats, the risk of over-investing in the need to be rigorously scientific, performing, capillary, numerical, is always high, so as not to feel vulnerable to the distraction to which the relationship with the other exposes, a relationship that fishes deeply into own emotional world. The temptation to escape, hide, mystify, procrastinate, with the rational alibi, insidious psychic defense, of wanting to protect the patient from a painful reality can always be lurking. But if these defenses arise too often, it is for the obligatory doctor to look within and try to better understand what he feels and how to offer him a proper right of citizenship in his work. In a paradigmatic sense, denying the truth to a patient, or revealing it crudely, is almost always the result of the personal difficulty in sustaining his emotions, but also of the effort in tolerating his own impotence in the face of the limits of medicine, thus failing to maintain genuine and long live the relationship. Shielding oneself can be dangerous and listening to oneself of the other presents itself as the only viable path, the only one that allows one to be scientifically present in the relationship. Understanding how to be there, in that moment, is the continuous effort for which we have the responsibility, the imperative to which modern medicine again exposes us, as professionals and as people. A doctor is neither perfect nor irreproachable, but he can be present, attentive, silent when necessary, competent in knowing how to honestly repair inevitable errors, especially when he can clearly understand why there, with the patient, or why he would not have wanted to be there.