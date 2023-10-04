The conspiracy against Giorgia Meloni’s Italian Government is not a fantasy: to provide proof that the international markets are preparing for a surprise change of Prime Minister, the multinational economic media Bloomberg is looking for a journalist for the Rome office with the task to “influence the market”.

In short, the global elite of economic and financial journalism and stock software is on the hunt for a real “killer”.

Checking the news

In true US style, on the website of the company that controls news all over the world with TV, internet, radio and editorial publications, Bloomberg has published an advert looking for staff discovered and made known by ufficioreporter.eu which speaks clearly: “Bloomberg News is looking for a political journalist specialized in the Italian government, to join its team in Rome, in the headquarters on the fourth floor of Piazza del Popolo 18”.

The tasks: “Dealing with Italian politics, Meloni is testing the patience of the markets”

The announcement on the Bloomberg website



And these are the tasks he will be entrusted with: “Dealing with all aspects of Italian politics, as the Meloni government begins to show its populist credentials and test the patience of investors. Activate sources to provide news on how Government policy affects the financial markets and the economy and clearly explain the importance of the news to both the specialized user and the well-informed lay person”.

“Smart scoops to influence the market”

The call asks the journalist to “develop sources to generate intelligent, high-impact scoops capable of influencing the market; dive into longer stories that put the scoops in a broader context; talk about their stories on Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Quicktake; represent Bloomberg on national TV, radio and other media outlets; Collaborate with colleagues in more than 120 Bloomberg offices around the world.”

With a knife between your teeth even if disabled or “different”

Once the profile of the killer has been identified, out of respect for political correctness, the multinational information company clarifies that it does not discriminate “on the basis of age, ancestry, colour, gender identity or expression, genetic predisposition or carrier status, marital status, national or ethnic origin, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, sexual and reproductive health decisions, parental or caregiving status, physical or mental disability, pregnancy or maternity/parental leave, protected veteran status, victim status domestic violence or any other protected classification”, so much so that it makes available to the ideal candidate “accommodations or adjustments including a possible sign language interpreter” or special equipment to assist any disabilities. In short, space for disabled and/or “different” people but with a loaded rifle. The important thing is that the sniper’s mission is clear: to influence the economic-financial markets to make investors lose patience.” Translated from the language of human resources experts: away with Meloni and her “populism” to make room for whom?



Subscribe to the newsletter

