A forest destroyed by lava from the La Palma volcano, in the El Paso area. Gerardo Ojeda / AP

According to the latest news, more than 130 homes are affected by the lava that arose from the nine mouths of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma. The number of affected vehicles so far is unknown, although they will also be covered by the Insurance Compensation Consortium if they are insured with private companies. However, the fields of crops, livestock or forests devastated by the lava or the ash of the volcano will not be entitled to compensation of Agroseguro, although the Administration could take care of compensating them.

Sources of Insurance Compensation Consortium, which depends on the Ministry of Economic Affairs, although it is financed with funds from insurance clients, they assure that the agency will be in charge of compensating the owners of houses or vehicles affected by the volcano because volcanic eruptions are among the circumstances covered. . However, they clarify that “it is necessary for the affected person to have a valid home insurance policy.” In Spain there are still more than six million uninsured homes, which represents 24% of registered homes, according to rastreator.es.

In the case of homes, the amount of money that the affected person receives will be in relation to the insurance and the capital that he has contracted. The case of cars is different. It is enough to have the compulsory insurance for the circulation of the car to be able to request compensation that allows the obtaining of another vehicle of similar conditions and age.

“Each client contracts an insurance with a valuation of their specific home, and the Consortium compensates in relation to that amount,” they indicate in the agency. The Consortium has already sent experts to La Palma to begin to know the situation on the ground and to begin the valuation of the affected properties. “In 10 days we will begin to make the first payments and, depending on how long the eruption lasts, we hope to finish dealing with the incident in three or four months,” indicate official sources. They recall that in the January earthquake in Granada the Consortium handled 11,000 claims in three months.

Those affected can claim through the website www.consorseguros.es or by calling the toll-free number 900222665. There they must identify and indicate the policy number and company they work with, as well as the property they claim.

Agriculture is not protected

Agriculture and livestock are one of the main sources of income on the island of La Palma, especially now that tourism has not recovered. About three thousand hectares of bananas are grown on the island, being the second Canary Island in production after Tenerife. In addition, there are plantations of citrus, avocados, vegetables, potatoes, and grapes for winemaking. An estimated 12,000 people work in the agricultural sector, so the damage from the volcano can cause significant damage to the economy of La Palma.

However, the crops and livestock affected by the volcano are not covered by Agroseguro, a body formed by the main companies. Agroseguro sources comment that all climatic and meteorological damages are covered, “but the volcanic eruption is not one of them, nor are earthquakes.” “We take charge of what the law that created us indicates, it is not something that Agroseguro decides,” they clarify.

This entity already has a good number of experts on La Palma because it is compensating banana plantation owners who have suffered a heat stroke at the end of August that has never been seen on the island. “We will pay compensation for about 10 million euros because it is within our competence, such as animal diseases, frost, floods, hail, the Filomena…, and everything that has to do with meteorology, but not volcanic eruptions ”.

Public aid for bananas

However, sources in the agricultural sector who request anonymity, comment that it is more than likely that public administrations deal with agricultural damage because there is a willingness to help in a catastrophe like this. In addition, the number of hectares affected is expected to be high, especially if the eruption continues for many days, because the ash will affect many crops.

The Government of the Canary Islands affirms that it is already working on a draft decree law to be able to requalify the land on which the affected farms are located “urgently and immediately” so that they can be rebuilt, according to the president of the Cabildo de La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata. Also the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has promised aid to the affected area.