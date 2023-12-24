The horror of a new war in the Middle East due to the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel, the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February 2022 and the suffering of millions of migrants and refugees escaping intense fighting in places that the world tends to look much less, like Somalia, marked a turbulent and gloomy 2023 for much of the world.



(Also read: Inter-American Court declares Peru in contempt after the release of former president Alberto Fujimori)

But, in contrast to the strong economic turbulence that generates unrest and anger among the citizens of different countries and a wave of extreme climate phenomena that have forced thousands to rethink about the place where they live, planet Earth also lived this year with amazement and changes in all aspects of human life that are bringing – not without risks – technological innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) at dizzying speed.

This is why the American Newspaper Group (GDA) chose the creators of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence as the world personality of the year.

The AI ​​system, developed by OpenAI, which specializes in dialogue and has revolutionized the world of technology, outvoted Doctors Without Borders, protesters against the Iranian regime, businessman and tycoon Elon Musk, and President Joe Biden. , former President Donald Trump, Unicef ​​and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The vote was carried out among directors, deputy directors and editors-in-chief of the 12 newspapers that make up the group: La Nación (Argentina), O Globo (Brazil), El Mercurio (Chile), El Tiempo (Colombia), La Nación (Costa Rica) , La Prensa Gráfica (El Salvador), El Universal (Mexico), El Comercio (Peru), El Nuevo Día (Puerto Rico), Listín Diario (Dominican Republic), El País (Uruguay) and El Nacional (Venezuela).

(You may be interested: The protest in Argentina against Milei's economic plan starts with isolated incidents)

This is the thirteenth edition of the survey that exposes those who fell, rose, stayed the same or entered for the first time the list of the most notable of the year (see graph).

In 2022, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, was chosen as world person of the year; while at the Latin American level, Lionel Messi took the position.

The rapid and surprising consolidation of ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) in 2023 has somewhat blurred the barriers between the human factor and machines.

What that means can be debated in philosophical terms, but in practice the idea has been established that the evolution of computer technology has reached a point of no return this year, in which many of the tasks that until now were exclusive of man – such as those that involved creativity or reflection – can now be executed by increasingly developed computer systems.

This is an unstoppable revolution, which is just taking its first firm steps after years of research in machine learning.

A key milestone has been ChatGPT which, in just a few weeks since its launch, became the most rapidly adopted internet application, with more than 100 million weekly users, a figure that Facebook only reached after four years.

Its multiple uses have transformed areas such as education in record time, which faces the challenge of detecting student essays written by AI.

In the publishing industry, today several books authored or co-authored by ChatGPT are already on Amazon.

(You may be interested in: 'My bipolarity does not define me, even though she has been a great teacher')

And of course, it has generated multiple controversies, such as the case of a judge who used the chatbot's criteria to issue a judicial ruling, the congressman who commissioned him to make a political speech, or the case of people who have asked him for help to carry out hacks or traffic drugs. , which has forced the so-called “ethical matrix” of the system to be reinforced.

AI also marks the beginning of an unprecedented technological development that will arrive sooner than many expect, probably in this decade, superintelligence or Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), the point at which synthetic intelligence surpasses human intelligence, which which many experts—including the late physicist Stephen Hawking—fear could pose a threat to our very existence.

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA (GDA)