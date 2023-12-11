Bank of Italy, here is governor Panetta's speech at the legal conference “30 years after the Consolidated Banking Act (1993-2023): the test of time“

“I am pleased to introduce the first day of the conference dedicated to the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the Consolidated Banking Act. The second will take place at the University of Roma Tre, demonstrating the significant contribution that the Academy offers to reflection in the banking field. Today's initiative was preceded by three meetings hosted by University of Palermo, Venice Ca' Foscari and Naples Parthenope. The meetings saw an intense discussion on the business models of banks, on protective supervision and on the relationships between supervision and management of banking crises. The debate carried out so far allows some reflections on the evolution of banking regulations and on its possible developments. The Consolidated Banking Act, introduced in 19931, incorporated the decree transposing the second banking directive, together with rules on the transparency of banking services and consumer credit.

It confirmed the Bank of Italy's supervision of banks, establishing that national credit authorities exercise their powers in harmony with European law. It also introduced an embryonic surveillance of payment systems, in order to ensure their efficiency and reliability. The choices of the Italian legislator were part of a renewed European order, which with the Treaty of Maastricht had established the Economic and Monetary Union and attributed to European System of Central Banks (ESCB) the responsibility for the common monetary policy, as well as the task of promoting the smooth functioning of payment systems. The Treaty also provided for the power, exercised twenty years later, to attribute to European Central Bank (ECB) prudential supervision tasks, maintaining the link between central bank and supervisory functions. For us, this choice was reaffirmed by the Consolidated Banking Act. The Consolidated Law brought about an unprecedented regulatory simplification, reordering a set of laws that had been stratified over time.

It achieved a clear delegification of banking discipline and extended the field of regulatory intervention of the credit authorities. It indicated the purposes of supervision, to which the activities of the Bank of Italy and other credit authorities should be anchored, overcoming the neutrality of the banking law of 1936. The regulatory framework was subsequently adapted several times both through national initiatives, such as the Savings Law of 2005is through interventions aimed at complying with national rules to the European ones – think of the directive on credit contracts with consumers and that on payment services. Recent developments have been marked by the reaction to the financial crisis and related interventions by the Union legislator. It was in response to the crisis that the Supervisory mechanism unique at European level (Single Supervisory Mechanism, SSM), the so-called. first pillar of the Banking Union, which was followed by the creation of the second pillar – the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM).

The Consolidated Law is now confronted with this regulatory and supervisory structure – which I will not dwell on, as it is now the framework of our daily work. The Consolidated Law refers to the national banking system, but at the same time has a European scope. Already in the first formulation, article 6, provided that “the credit authorities exercise the powers attributed to them in harmony with community provisions, apply the regulations and decisions of the European Community and take steps regarding recommendations on credit and financial matters”. Despite the presence of significant exceptions, such as the provisions on compulsory administrative liquidation and on non-banking intermediaries, the rules of which it is made up are today largely derived from the Union, although they regulate the tasks of national credit authorities and the relationships between them.

On the one hand, the Bank of Italy is called upon to apply directly effective Union rules, so that the weight of the provisions contained in the Consolidated Law and of regulatory supervision itself, which is traditionally expressed in our Supervisory Instructions, is reduced. I would like to remind you that the Bank of Italy has an impact on European banking regulations by contributing to the formation of the Regulatory Technical Standards and the Implementing Technical Standards of the EBA and to the determination of the key principles of banking supervision within the Basel Committee, which are then translated into documents legislative of the Union first and then national. On the other hand, the ECB is required to apply, in carrying out the tasks entrusted to the SSM, both Union law and national law transposing directives – and therefore also our Consolidated Law and the same secondary legislation adopted by the credit authorities, including the Bank of Italy. More generally, the establishment of the SSM and the SRM it has profoundly changed the supervisory architecture and the crisis prevention and management system, despite the absence of the third pillar, relating to the European deposit guarantee system. As I have already noted, the Consolidated Law includes the regulation of compulsory administrative liquidation, which it is instead entirely national and represents a model that has proven its effectiveness over time.

Think of the possibility for liquidators to sell assets, liabilities, business branches, assets and identifiable relationships in bulk: this is a scheme that was well present to the drafters of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive when they introduced the instrument of the sale of assets. business activity. At European level, work is underway to harmonize the banking insolvency procedures of individual member countries, if the resolution mechanism is not applied. This is a delicate matter, with direct impacts on the assessment of the public interest in the resolution entrusted to the Single Resolution Board. And on which the Consolidated Law has a lot to say. A few words with a view to possible future developments of banking legislation. The relevance and role of the Consolidated Law will depend on the speed of the European integration process, even in sectors which have not yet been completely harmonized and which still find it as the main regulatory source. One might ask whether, in the future, our Consolidated Law could represent a model for the construction of a single European banking law. This is not a simple question, as in Europe the sources of banking legislation are very complex due to their high heterogeneity (not only regulations, but also directives, which as such need to be transposed) and the breadth of regulatory production, which includes both legislative and more strictly regulatory sources6. From this perspective, the guidelines that inspired our Consolidated Law offer a useful example.

For example, the simplification of the regulatory framework and the necessary reorganization of the vast European banking legislation according to a subdivision scheme of the subjects (authorities, activities and supervised entities, supervision, crisis management, transparency, sanctions) could follow the division contained in the Consolidated Law . Simplification requires reducing national divergences and defining the extent to which banking discipline contained in directives can be transformed into Union regulations. The benefits would be significant and they would concern both the ECB, which could apply the same rules to banks subject to their supervision, both the national authorities, who sometimes have to apply European standards and guidelines inconsistent with the national regulatory framework. A further example concerns the purposes of supervision. Article 5 of the Consolidated Law introduced thirty years ago the so-called meta-rule according to which: “The credit authorities exercise the supervisory powers attributed to them by this legislative decree, having regard to the sound and prudent management of the supervised entities, the stability overall, efficiency and competitiveness of financial system as well as compliance with credit provisions”. A similar provision should not be missing from a possible European banking law. It is an essential form of a priori accountability, which inspires the discretionary action of the Supervisory Authority by anchoring it to objectives predetermined by the legislator. Finally, the theme of accountability recalls that of the role of the European authorities in banking matters, of their mutual relationships, of their relationship with the national authorities that participate in the European supervisory bodies.

Also on these issues it would be desirable – here too, along the lines of the TUB – a homogeneous framework of rules for both European and national authorities which identifies the necessary independence safeguards and reporting obligations; which clarifies the relationships with the European and national authorities that preside over other segments of the financial market (such as the market and supervisory authorities of insurance companies); that defines the methods of interaction with the authorities in charge of fighting money laundering, hopefully based on a European framework of reference with the Anti-Money Laundering Authority to be established at the top. More difficult to follow is the design of the Consolidated Law on sanctions. In this regard, the CRD (Capital Requirements Directive) has identified, in addition to the key provisions worthy of sanction, also the administrative measures and the sanctions applicable in case of violation of the latter. However, the directive leaves discretion to the Member States in identifying both the sanctionable precepts, which can be extended compared to the key provisions, and the forms of reaction to such violations. Here too, harmonization would be desirable, in order to avoid unequal treatment of supervised subjects. The matter becomes more complex if we move to the field of criminal sanctions, where there is no harmonization at Union level.

THE However, the treaties allow the identification of European criminal cases to ensure effective implementation of Union policy in sectors, such as banking, where there is upstream administrative harmonisation. To conclude, what impression can we draw thirty years after the approval of the Consolidated Law? Certainly that of a far-sighted legislator, who was able to define a regulatory instrument suited to the spirit of his time and capable of coexisting with most of the subsequent regulatory additions. The banking union However, it has brought to light issues that national legislation must deal with. The vitality of the Consolidated Law will depend on the European harmonization process: the more we proceed in the direction of maximum harmonization of rules and supervision, the more it will be destined to lose centrality. However, the validity of the model imagined thirty years ago will not be lost, the result of a great effort of regulatory simplification and deregulation, aimed at giving completeness and centrality to the so-called supervision. integrated. A model that has so far been widely promoted by application practice. A reference and a spur for the future legislator of the Union”.

