There console war it is increasingly in crisis and seems to be going to die, at least in its traditional forms that no longer suit anyone. Users continue to slaughter on social networks and the like, while hardware manufacturers increasingly give the idea that a convergence between ecosystems is inevitable, if not tomorrow, the day after tomorrow. The future seems to be made of games accessible from more and more platforms, even those not specifically designed for video games.

As well as PlayStation and Xbox they will become superimposable, but will be more and more open and will welcome more and more audiences, regardless of whether or not they own branded hardware. In all this Nintendo will come last, since it lives in a kind of world of its own in which the classic system still works, thanks to the sales of the first party titles that other platforms dream of, titles that moreover have less exaggerated production costs. due to the not-so-cutting edge technology of Nintendo Switch. But this, as they say, is another story.

By now the news in this sense is multiplying and cannot be ignored. Only in the last few months have we had the announcement that the Call of Duty series will continue to come out on PlayStation consoles even after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and that Bungie will continue to be a cross-platform studio even after joining Sony. In the last few hours we have instead learned that Deathloop could also arrive in the new PlayStation Plus version and that more and more PlayStation Studios are working on the ports of the PlayStation first parties for PC, with the possibility that in the future the launch of the games will take place almost simultaneously on both. the platforms (we are talking about a detachment of a few months).

According to Jack Tretton, former CEO of Sony, the Japanese company and Microsoft are no longer at war over acquisitions. Basically, everyone thinks about their own market and expanding their user base by improving and expanding the offer, bringing their products where they weren’t there before. After all, the two companies have been doing business with each other for years, considering for example that the PlayStation Plus cloud infrastructure is based on the Azure one of the Redmond house. The day we can play a Forza Horizon on a PlayStation console or a God of War on an Xbox console, even through the services of their respective ecosystems, will always be too late.

The console war seems to have remained only in the heads of simple and unfortunate people who evidently cannot live without fighting against enemies that do not exist, waving flags with symbols that no longer mean what they believe them. Psychiatric material.