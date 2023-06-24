There console war appeared in the American courtroom, during the trial between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission, with Phil Spencer who called it a “social construct“.

The statement of Spencer came in the face of a question from the lawyer of the US antitrust body, who asked him: “Do you think Microsoft Gaming has lost the console war?” To which Spencer gave a particularly insightful response:

“Since the console war is a social construct within the community, I would never want to exclude ourselves from our fan base. We are in third place. We are behind Sony and Nintendo in console market share.”

The concept of exclusion derives from the affirmation of theftc extension that Nintendo is part of a different market from that of Microsoft and Sony, with Microsoft categorically denying it, stating that in reality the three companies operate in the same area, albeit from different perspectives.

The idea of ​​the console war as a social construct is interesting, when essentially correct, except that it has often been fueled by hardware manufacturers to create a strong identity for their brand and build user loyalty.