The City Council plans to expand and modernize the citizen service services provided in the Town Hall in Plaza de España because “our main problem is lack of space,” the Councilor for Heritage, Isidro Abellán, acknowledged to LA TRUTH. His intention is to move the Tax Management office to another location, where officials work “table to table. The situation is very improvable ». Once this space has been freed, the objective is to leave the ground floor of the Town Hall “totally open to create a citizen service office in which any municipal management can be resolved.”

Abellán affirmed that the technicians are already studying the different alternatives. One of the options is to expand the City Hall building by building on the annexed plot of Martín Piñero street, which is municipally owned. This possibility was already considered years ago and there is even a draft, recalled the mayor. Another alternative is to move some of the premises to a municipal building located on Selgas Street, a few meters from the Town Hall, which must be rehabilitated for this purpose.

Abellán stated that the project “is not a priority at the moment, but it is necessary” to “facilitate the citizen’s relationship with the local Administration in a modernized building.” He stressed that “the size of the City Council of Lorca is increasing” and that the historic building in the Plaza de España, whose interior was completely remodeled in 1992, has become obsolete. He announced that the forecast is to carry out its purpose in the short or medium term, “before the end of the term.”

The financing of this action would be carried out by allocating part of the 2.8 million euros that the City Council will obtain from the sale of the apartments in the San Fernando neighborhood or the three million euros from the sale of the underground parking spaces of the Tanners Square.

More than 2,600 users



Another of the municipal departments that is accusing the lack of space is the Social Services center, located in the Alameda de Cervantes, because the demand for care continues to grow exponentially due to the health crisis. So far this year, until March 17, 2,634 users were attended directly, in addition to the “constant phone calls,” the councilor for Social Services, María Dolores Chumillas, told LA VERDAD. “We have no place, but the priority is to meet the basic needs of the people who demand help, we cannot allow them to remain uncovered.”

The council has 30 workers, some of whom have been distributed in units of the Local Development Center and the Francisco Méndez civic center, in the San Cristóbal neighborhood. “Unification of all services in a single space is being studied, but this will have to be done in the long term.”