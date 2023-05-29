The conservatives of People’s Party (PP) are imposed on PSOE socialists in the municipal and regional elections this Sunday in Spain, with 77% of the votes counted.

The PP leads the PSOE both in number of councilors at the national level, with 20,691 councilors compared to 18,291 for the Socialists, and in votes cast, 30% of the votes, and leads in the town halls of large cities such as Madrid, where the current mayor, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida, reached an absolute majority.

The PP would also take over the municipalities of Seville and Valencia, although in some cases it would need the support of the extreme right of VOX, according to provisional official data.

The pro-independence Junts in Barcelona seizes the local government from the current mayor, Ada Colau, with 86% of the vote counted in that city. The popular ones also maintain the regional government of Madrid, and recovered that of La Rioja, Cantabria and the Balearic Islands, while in one of its forts, the region of Extremadura, the Socialists could lose the absolute majority.

These elections certify the disappearance from the political panorama of the liberals of Ciudadanos and the rise of the independentistas of EH-Bildu in the municipal elections of the Basque Country, where they add the mayoralty of Vitoria, ousting the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV).

Despite the fact that there are still no definitive results, the euphoria was evident among the leaders of the PP, who believe that this may be a preview of a change in the political cycle in Spain, ahead of the general elections scheduled for the end of the year.

According to these data, the Popular Party would have multiplied the cities in which it governs and would significantly increase its regional power, something that has not happened since 2011, when the municipal and regional cities were the prelude to the absolute majority of the former president of the Spanish Government Mariano Rajoy.

EFE