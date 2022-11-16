The conservative sector of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has again delayed the calendar that the progressives had to renew the Constitutional Court. The commission of members that is negotiating an agreement to agree on the appointment of two magistrates of the guarantee court has met this Wednesday, but the meeting has ended without a short-term agreement being glimpsed. The councilors proposed by the PP, according to sources from the body, have imposed their position that it would be risky to carry out the appointments before the Supreme Court decides whether to suspend the election of the progressive member Rafael Mozo as substitute president of the CGPJ to replace the resigned Carlos Lesmes, as requested by the member Wenceslao Olea and the general secretary of the Council, José Luis de Benito. The high court plans to decide on this suspension on November 23, therefore, if the conservatives refuse to continue advancing earlier in the Constitutional appointments, the initial objective of voting for the Constitutional renewal in the ordinary plenary session set for the day 24 is practically unattainable, according to the admission of progressive and conservative advisers.

Both blocks have agreed to meet again on the 23rd, when the Supreme Court has already decided whether to keep Mozo in office or revoke the agreement of the CGPJ by which he was elected substitute president. But the CGPJ meets the next day and the members assume that there will not be enough time to close an agreement in those hours. Above all because the conservative sector, although they insist that their intention is to comply with the law that forced them to appoint two Constitutional magistrates before last September 13, shows no indication of wanting to consummate that election as soon as possible, but rather at the contrary. This group had already hinted days ago that, after the appeals filed on Mozo’s election, it might be prudent to postpone the vote to renew the Constitutional, but they had not formally raised this circumstance with the progressives, as they did this Wednesday. During the meeting, the conservatives have argued that it is risky for the plenary session of the body chaired by Mozo to choose the Constitutional magistrates knowing that this presidency can be revoked.

The meeting has not served to advance the candidacies of either sector for the Constitutional. The progressives elected theirs, the magistrate of the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court José Manuel Bandrés, two weeks ago, but the members proposed by the PP have not yet given the go-ahead. They maintain that they do not like it because it is related to the Government and have suggested to the progressives that they propose other names so that the negotiation is not a mere “exchange of trading cards”, but they have not openly stated if they refuse to vote for Bandrés. The members proposed by PSOE, IU and PNV have agreed to meet in the coming days to study a response, but the sources consulted are not in favor of expanding their candidacy to new names.

Meanwhile, the conservatives continue without providing any candidate. Sources from the organ indicate that they have spoken with magistrates such as Pablo Llarena, Julián Sánchez Melgar or Diego Córdoba, but the conservative members do not want to put a name on the table to prevent it from wearing out before the final vote, assuming that this is not It will be held in the next few days.