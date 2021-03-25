Peronism has been characterized as a multi-class movement, whose axis is constituted by a social segment that Wealthy trade unionists often call the working class, understanding by such the worker condition, as if everything that is not manual work was pure and simple leisure.

Justicialism would be the party of the least economically gifted: the poor. A special connotation, that of “little black head”, differentiates the Peronist workers, coming from internal migration, from their blond socialist colleagues, supposedly gringos or foreigners.

However, we know that this is not the case and that Peronism has generously opened its doors as well. the economically and / or socially graceful, even the patriciate.

For example, ambassadors Benito Llambí and Juan Archibaldo Lanús, the same as the Cordoba brothers Agustín and Alejandro Díaz Bialet, Minister of the Court and Senator respectively.

Of original nationalist affiliation and clearly identified with the Peronist right, the rancher Manuel de Anchorena he was ambassador to the United Kingdom and a member of the commission that repatriated Rosas’s remains.

From the very foundational instances, the movement was formed with the contribution of Conservative party members as José Emilio Visca, head of a bicameral commission of dubious fame, the prestigious surgeon and diplomat Jose Arce, Y Jerónimo Remorino, who knew how to be chancellor of the first and second governments of Perón.

Thanks to its industrialist policy opposed to a reviled bovine oligarchy, Peronism also sheltered under its wings a class enriched by the heat of the regime, one of whose main corifeans was Jorge Antonio. But the landowners were not always contreras, far from it.

The Justicialista Front of National Liberation (Frejuli) allowed Perón come to power again in alliance with the Popular Conservative Party, whose leader the landowner from Nicole Vicente Solano Lima He was vice president of the prestanombre Héctor Cámpora, together with his advisor Julio Amoedo, son-in-law of Amalita Fortabat.

With them the montoneros came to power, who did not come from proletarian homes, but were in many cases well children of the bourgeoisie, such as Diego Muñiz Barreto.

At the Jockey Club, Peronism was traditionally a dirty word until some of its elegant members they sympathized with the regime. Then, and according to certain minds, Perón assigned them with his proverbial wit the character of elegant branch of movement.

The packet Peronists reached a golden status in the menemato, but with the advent of Kirchnerism they would be replaced by the nomenklatura of the new rich.

They are accused of having amassed fortunes with a justification similar to the same reason of state, although differently modulated, wielded by the conservatives as patriotic fraud and by the military process as the defense of Western and Christian civilization. In the case of the new oligarchy, the need for money to do pro-poor politics.