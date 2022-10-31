Express: Conservatives to vote no confidence in new British Prime Minister Sunak

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ran into problems in his first week in office: some MPs from the Conservative Party are preparing letters to pass a vote of no confidence in him. This decision is associated with a massive reshuffle in the government, according to the British edition Express citing sources.

It is noted that the prime minister allegedly did not keep his promise to appoint candidates from all wings of the Conservative Party. The piece said it was another sign of the “deep divisions” that continue to divide conservatives.

The interlocutors of the newspaper believe that soon the letters asking Sunak to express a vote of no confidence will go “one after another.”

Sunak took office on October 24, following the resignation of ex-premier Liz Truss. Reporting on the decision, she admitted that she was not coping with the duties of the mandate assigned to her by the prime minister, to the post of which she was elected by the Conservative Party.