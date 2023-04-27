The conservative Kai Wegner has been elected this Thursday as the new mayor-governor of the city-state of Berlin in the third vote and after two unsuccessful consultations between the members of the local Parliament, which do not bode well for the grand coalition negotiated between Christian Democrats ( CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD). Already the first CDU mayor in Berlin for more than 20 years, he finally won the support of 86 of the 159 regional deputies and apparently achieved an absolute majority thanks to the support of representatives of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). ), a provocative support that poisons the election, since the populist formation is subjected to strict isolation by the rest of the German parties. CDU and SPD have a majority of 86 seats in the Berlin regional chamber, but an appreciable number of Social Democratic representatives who reject the new government alliance, openly declared rebellion and boycotted the two initial votes. In the first, Wegner only got 71 votes out of the 80 necessary and in the second, 79. Despite the scandalous development of the day and the practical certainty that the new mayor of Berlin was supported in his election by the extreme right, Wegner accepted the result and he was subsequently sworn in. The councilor expressly thanked his predecessor in office, the Social Democrat Franziska Giffey, who now assumes the Economy portfolio in his cabinet and with whom he negotiated the pact for the two great German political parties to govern together in the country’s capital . Standard Related News No Berlin will have a conservative mayor for the first time in more than 20 years Juan Carlos Barrena The Christian Democrat Kai Wegner will lead the new grand coalition agreed upon by the CDU and SPD Already before the announcement of the result of the third and final vote, the leader of AfD in the regional Chamber, Kristin Brinker, had communicated that her parliamentary group had decided to support the election of Wegner for “responsibility to the whole of the city.” If her support and the rejection of a group of SPD deputies was a reality, it will be difficult to verify, since the vote was secret. But the affirmation that the ultranationalists may have been decisive in the election of Wegner because the coalition of CDU and SPD was incapable of crowning him already weighs like a stone on the interested party and the political alliance that he leads. In any case, Alternative for Germany has already managed to divide the two large German formations, which, after the second vote, launched mutual accusations for the failure of the first two attempts to elect a local councilor. “In the SPD there are many who take advantage of the election of the mayor-governor to pass the bill on Franziska Giffey and Raed Saleh,” said Conservative federal deputy Jan Marco Luczak, referring to the two co-chairs of the Social Democracy in the German capital. Luczak also called the Social Democratic regional deputies “irresponsible” for boycotting the election. «I am sure that (the boycott) part of the ranks of the CDU. I hope that Mr. Wegner calls his people to order”, said the Berlin Social Democratic deputy Orkan Özdemir, who acknowledged, however, that among his colleagues in the regional Chamber there are at least “two known rebels” who in no way they would vote for the conservative candidate. Especially in the social democratic bases, a strong rejection of the coalition negotiated with the CDU had been expressed. The grand coalition In a binding consultation carried out among the bases of the SPD in the German capital, only 54.3% of them expressed their support for a new edition of the grand coalition. The Berlin Christian Democrats had approved the alliance unanimously at an extraordinary congress held on Monday. Wegner and Giffey with their respective teams previously negotiated a 137-page coalition agreement that includes, among other things, a multi-million dollar program for climate protection, the reform of the stagnant administration of the city, better endowments for the Police and the fire department. and progress in housing construction, of which there is a great shortage in the German capital and where purchase and rental prices have skyrocketed in recent years. Berlin was governed until now by a tripartite coalition led by the SPD and with Los Verdes and La Izquierda as junior partners. Despite the CDU’s victory in the regional elections last February, the red-red-red-green alliance had a sufficient majority to continue governing, a possibility that Giffey rejected to negotiate with the conservatives and that sparked the ire of a good part of his fellow Social Democrats. In those elections the Social Democrats fell to second place in the political spectrum with only 53 votes more than the Greens in the final count. The February vote was a repetition of the elections held in the fall of 2021 ordered by the German Constitutional Court due to the irregularities and errors registered then on election day.

