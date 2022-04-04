In the last 40 years, the number of women incarcerated in the United States has risen from 25,000 in the early 1980s to more than 230,000. The state of Oklahoma is the one that registers the largest number of detainees, in part due to the strict laws that govern against women in that territory.

Initiatives to achieve a full recovery of women in prison are isolated. Ellen Stackable, a professor of English literature, has established ‘Poetic Justice’, a project where women can find a space to free their minds and find themselves through writing.

“All these women that I have been able to meet are incredibly valuable. To see them deported like this, to see them treated as if they are worth less than nothing, as if they cannot be reinserted, is unbearable. Our country is really sick,” says Stackable.

Oklahoma, a state located in the southwestern United States, stands as the territory with the largest number of women detained. In the last 30 years, more women have been sent to prison in that state than in any other part of the world.

A situation that, in part, has its laws forged on the conservative foundations and the republican doctrines that govern the state. Poverty, the war on drugs and the belief that women should remain in the home and be their protector have added to the percentage of women in prison.



