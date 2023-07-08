It was to be expected a reaction from the conservative Church to the decision of Pope Francis to appoint as head of the Congregation of Faith, heir to the old Inquisition, responsible for ensuring the purity of the doctrine, the Argentine and progressive, Víctor Manuel Fernández , Archbishop of La Plata.

The cardinal, Gerhard Ludwig Muller, who had been named after the late Benedict XVI, the conservative German theologian Joseph Ratzinger, has just given an interview to Michael Hayenes, of Life Site Newsin which he harshly criticizes the new appointment of Argentine Fernández.

Although at times with the plush language of the ecclesiastics, the former head of the Holy Office of Ratzinger, has been harsh with Pope Francis, whom he has accused of having opened the Church to progressive doctrines. According to the German cardinal, “only a madman could speak of a new springtime for the Church.”

In the interview, the theologian becomes subtly critical of the revolutionary ideas of Pope Francis, whom he subliminally accuses of being vain. “The Church of God”, affirms the German theologian, “does not need new foundations or modernizations as if it were in ruins and as if skinny men could replace the divine builder”. Cardinal Muller remembers with his eyes on Francis that “the pope cannot claim obedience because of his particular opinions.” And even less, he emphasizes, “confuse faith with power games, a consequence of self-esteem or the search for glory.”

According to Muller, “the doctrine of the Church is the expression of the word of God and we men cannot complete, correct or modernize it”. The cardinal, however, wanted to remember that he “is not an enemy of the Pope”, although he stressed that there is “a ghost about the Sacred Palaces: schisms”.

The former prefect of the Congregation of the Faith, removed from office by Pope Francis, speaks of the possibility that a schism could occur within the important Church of Germany, due to Pope Francis’ openness to gay marriage, something which, according to Muller, “is against the word of God.”

Already last January, Cardinal Muller accused Pope Francis of “forgetting about conservatives” and went so far as to affirm that “blessing homosexuals goes against God.” The German cardinal insists that the theological openings of Pope Francis can lead to power games “a consequence of self-esteem or a search for glory”, a subliminal way of accusing him of vanity.

According to the cardinal, the Argentine Fernández, has insisted from the outset on the dangers of what he calls “modernizing the faith”, adding: “We men cannot complete, correct or modernize the word of God”. a hidden and serious accusation against Pope Francis.

One of the points of divergence between the German cardinal and the Pope is the possibility that the Church allows divorced people who love each other to remarry in the Church. According to Muller, the sacrament of marriage “is indissoluble by divine will. No one can change it.” And it must be between a male and a female. And he explains that the only possibility for the divorced is to “return to the legitimate spouse or give up relationships that are not valid.” Said in traditional language: if they have divorced, they can get back together or put up with it.

The curious thing is that Cardinal Muller should not forget that the only sacrament in which the officiants are the spouses is that of marriage, of which the priest is simply a witness.

In the first Christian communities, those who wanted to get married simply let the rest of the community know that from then on they were going to start a family. What consecrated them was the desire to share a life of love.

This is what Pope Francis intends when he refers to primitive Christianity, which little by little became dogmatized and confined to theological discussions that Jesus criticized the Pharisees and legal priests who loved the letter more than the spirit of the law.

Cardinal Muller does not seem to forgive Pope Francis, whom he does not consider a theologian, for having relieved him of his post. And unless he has placed his Argentine friend Fernández, who shares his ideas on the subject of the Church and sexuality, at the head of the dogmatic court of the Church.

Francis is also criticized for reviving the importance that women had in primitive and original Christianity. Actually, to everything that Francisco calls him a new spring of the Church. “Crazy”, underlines the cardinal who was inspired by the disappeared and his friend, Pope Ratzinger.

