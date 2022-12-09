The conservative sector of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) is studying the possibility of asking the interim president, Rafael Mozo, to urgently call an extraordinary plenary session to assess the latest reform proposed by the members of the coalition government -PSOE and Unidas Podemos- with the aim of expediting the renewal of the Constitutional Court (TC), whose legal term expired in mid-September.

Annoyed by the movement of the Executive to “pressure” the Council with the appointment of its candidates for the TC, the members of this sector will not sit still and try to anticipate the ordinary plenary session scheduled for December 22, in which they were going to vote for the proposed magistrates although the agreement was by no means guaranteed. However, events have precipitated with the announcement of the legislative modification promoted by socialists and purples in the Congress of Deputies.

The internal regulations of the CGPJ establish that five members can ask the president to hold the aforementioned meeting and he must convene the plenary session within three days of the request. If consummated, it would be scheduled next week. The conservative bloc, the majority in the Council with eight permanent members of its 18 components, shows its rejection, above all, of the change in the rules of the game in full negotiation with the progressive sector, which has already designated its candidate: the Court magistrate Supreme José Manuel Bandrés.

For example, the legislative amendment that is intended to be introduced changes the requirement of a qualified majority for appointments to senior positions -three fifths of the members, that is, currently 11 votes- by a majority always and establishes that each director may propose a maximum of one candidate.

“Once the term for the presentation of candidacies is closed, the person who exercises the presidency, within three business days, will have the obligation to convene an extraordinary plenary session to proceed with the election of the two Magistrates of the Constitutional Court. Said plenary session will be held within a maximum period of three working days from its convocation. Once the Plenary has been constituted, the candidacies presented will be submitted to a vote by the members present, without the need for a minimum quorum and in a single vote, ”reflects the modification of the Organic Law of the Judiciary.