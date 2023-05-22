The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, of the conservative New Democracy (ND) formation, has clearly won this Sunday’s general elections in Greece with 40.80% of the votes, with more than 88% of the ballots counted. That percentage – which gives him 145 seats out of the 300 that Parliament has – does not allow him to govern alone, but it is a much wider margin over the second party than the polls predicted. And they place him in a position of strength against the repetition of elections.

The left of Syriza, the main opposition party, led by Alexis Tsipras, has been hit hard. The formation was in second place, but lost more than 10 points and remained in 20.06% of the votes, half that of ND; the Pasok socialists, on the other hand, gained strength and obtained 11.67% of the votes.

Mitsotakis, in power since 2019, has managed to convey to the electorate the idea that the country has overcome the trauma of the worst years of the crisis and that it will complete the path of modernization with another four-year term. Neither the tragic train accident last February in which 57 people died, nor the scandal of listening to politicians and journalists have taken their toll.

The prime minister appeared exultant at his headquarters just two hours after the polls closed, but warned that the “mathematics of the electoral system” do not allow him to form a government and the country will have to return to the polls. “The result is evident”, he declared, “the citizens want a stable Executive so that we can quickly get on the road that brings us closer to Europe. We need a solid government and that, for the moment, cannot be achieved with these numbers”. He also noted: “Greece needs a government that believes in reforms. And that cannot happen with a weak government”.

The big loser of the night was the opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, who with the leftist Syriza formation was prime minister between 2015 and 2019. With the vote practically over, he was left with 72 seats compared to the 86 he obtained in the previous elections. His leadership within Syriza, so far, is unquestionable. He happens to be the politician of his generation with the most charisma and the best gift for debates.

The supporters of Syriza will not be able to blame the abstention, since the participation was 60.36%, higher than the 57.78% reached in the 2019 elections. Although in Greece voting is mandatory, those who do not attend are not sanctioned lets vote. The communists of the KKE reached 7.16%, and the ultranationalists of the Greek Solution 4.47%.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Not all the faces on the left were rueful. The Pasok socialists celebrated a result that consolidates Nikos Androulakis at the head of the formation, after decades of corruption scandals, splits, name changes and the death of its leader Fofi Gennimatá due to illness. In his first elections as a candidate, Androulakis won almost twice as many seats as in 2019, 41 compared to 22. One of his voters, Konstantinos Filipidis, an 87-year-old retired chemical engineer, explained as he left the voting booth why he chose by the socialist party: “Syriza is not the real left, the communists are carcas and MeRA25 is even worse”. Filipidis is convinced that if Andreas [Papandreu, el histórico líder socialista], were alive today “would devastate”. Two hours after the polls closed, hundreds of Socialists went to the party headquarters to celebrate the results.

With these results, pending the end of the scrutiny, the president of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, will commission the party with the most votes to form a government starting this Monday, as contemplated in the Constitution. If within 72 hours it does not achieve sufficient support, the responsibility will pass to the second party with the most votes, which will have the same term. And if he fails, the third will be given a chance. After three failed attempts, the Greeks will be summoned to vote again within a minimum period of 40 days, starting this Sunday.

These elections would not be strictly speaking a “second round”, but a new election. And in them the third electoral system approved in the last eight years will govern. In 2015, Syriza won the elections with a system that distributed 150 seats proportionally and reserved another 50 for the list with the most votes. The following year, in 2016, Syriza approved a law that granted seats proportionally, in order to avoid absolute majorities and encourage pacts and coalitions. That is the norm that has been applied this Sunday. New Democracy won the 2019 elections with this system, despite the fact that it is difficult to obtain an absolute majority. And it reformed it in 2020, but the changes do not enter into force once the legislature in which they are approved has concluded. In the following elections, scheduled for this summer, the first list will enjoy the prize of the “reinforced proportional” system, which plans to grant 20 extra seats from 25% of the votes and up to 50 if it exceeds 40%.

The retired Margalidis Trapalis, 67, who voted at school 151 in the Athenian neighborhood of Metaxourgeio, did not get too complicated with the percentages. He was convinced that the prime minister would be re-elected. “With him, defense and economy have improved, the most important thing,” he said. In another school in the same neighbourhood, Tasoula Panagiota, also a pensioner, aged 65, voted in the same direction, certain that the result of a second term will allow the prime minister to conclude his work of “modernizing the country”. That has been the central argument of the conservative campaign: Mitsotakis needs more time for the economy to continue to improve.

The leader of the leftist Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras, at a polling station in Athens, this Sunday, May 21, 2023. ELIAS MARCOU (REUTERS)

The conservatives have managed to overcome the worst crisis of their government, which occurred with the train accident, where 57 people lost their lives on February 28, in Tempe. That day was followed by two weeks of massive protests against the deterioration of public services and the biggest general strike in a decade. The Minister of Transportation, Kostas A. Karamanlis, resigned in the first 24 hours and that same week the Prime Minister apologized to the families of the victims, although he maintained that the cause of the accident was the human error of the station manager. close.

Before the accident, the Government had announced that its intention was to call the elections for April 9. However, after the tragedy, he decided to speed up the legal deadlines and convene them almost three months after the catastrophe. Karamanlis, the former Minister of Transport, has been re-elected as a deputy in the elections this Sunday.

Voters have also failed to punish Mitsotakis for his second major political crisis, the wiretapping scandal. This espionage case was uncovered in June 2021 when the leader of Por Pasok, Nikos Andrulakis, denounced an attempt to wiretap his phone. That revelation gave way to other cases of espionage by the secret services on journalists, politicians, high-ranking soldiers and even Mitsotakis ministers. Greece is a country used to the authorities using the secret services for partisan purposes. In 1994, Constantinos Mitsotakis, the then president and father of the current prime minister, was tried for having been the “moral instigator” of illegal wiretapping against his political opponents between 1988 and 1990. The socialist Andreas Papandreou, the prime minister who served the most times has formed a government in modern Greece, he was also tried for a similar case in 1989. Neither was convicted.

The Government overcame the train and wiretapping crises and focused its campaign on the economy. All Greeks remember that the country declared bankruptcy in 2008, after the pressure exerted by the markets on its public debt. The so-called troika, made up of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, imposed harsh austerity measures in exchange for granting credit. In 2019, the then president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, regretted having given “too much importance” then to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and admitted having applied “thoughtless austerity”. “We have been insufficiently supportive of Greece, we have insulted Greece,” he acknowledged. The country was supervised by the financial authorities of the EU, until in August 2022 the period of “reinforced surveillance” of the accounts ended with the departure of the so-called men in black, a colloquial name by which the inspectors of the troika.

Now, Mitsotakis praised the end of the EU’s tutelage, its management during the covid-19 pandemic and that of the energy crisis, derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The unemployment rate, located at 10.9%, is the lowest in recent decades. The opposition, during the campaign, affected the cost of living and recalled that the external debt continues to account for 171% of GDP, the fourth largest in the world, surpassed in percentage only by those of Japan, Sudan and Eritrea.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.