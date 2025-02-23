Germany Return to the right. The CDU He has won the elections this Sunday, according to the latest projections, which give him 28.6% of the votes. Conservatives led by Friedrich Merz They become the most voted force, With the AFD ultra -right confirming expectations and becoming the second party in the country by reaping its best historical result (20.4%) and with the SPD of the still chancellor Olaf Scholz in third position (16.3%). Social Democrats suffer a fallen ‘spectacular’ And they remain ahead of the greens (12.3%), in an important punishment to the two key pillars of the last German government. The SPD, in fact, has left ten points compared to four years ago, until its worst historical result, and the environmentalists almost two points.

Below it is Already the left of Die Linke, although with an impulse in the last weeks that leads to 8.5% of the ballots, ahead of the two games that are at the limit of running out of representation: the FDP liberals and the radical left of the BSW touch 5%, which is the marked floor to enter the Bundestag. The entry of one of them would force a coalition to three; The CDU-SPD pact would not be enough to form a government and the greens would have to join, in what is already called ‘Kenyan coalition’, for the black, red and green colors. That map is the result of a historical participation that has reached 84%.

The reactions were almost instantaneous by the candidates. “We have won the elections”quickly came out to say a comedido Friedrich Merz who coincided almost in time with the AFD candidate, Alice Weidel, who held her hand to agree. “We are open to coalition negotiations with the CDU. Otherwise, a political change in Germany will not be possible,” he said, describing the result of his “historical success” party, after bending his result of the last elections. Instead, Merz has closed the door to any contact with the radical right.

“The world out there He is not waiting for us, nor is he waiting for long conversations and coalition negotiations“said a Merz who wants to speed up.” Now we must quickly recover our ability to action to be able to do the right thing at home, so that we will be present again in Europe, so that the world can see that Germany is re -governed reliably “, He concluded. The favorite to be the new chancellor, seen the electoral photo, aspires to a government that is formed as late in Holy Week.

In his message, at the same time, he has launched a European code message: He has asked the EU to fall apart from its US dependence on security matters. And he has not hesitated to accuse Washington of trying to intervene in the German elections. “There is nothing more to see the last weeks and days what a certain man named Elon Musk has been saying,” he recalled, before adding that “Washington’s interventions were no less dramatic or less scandalous than what we have seen coming from Moscow” .

Scholz, meanwhile, recognized the victory of the CDU, was ruled out to be in a potential new government and stressed that there will be no possible pact of his own with AFD. “This time the electoral result is bad, and I also assume responsibility,” the still chancellor reacted to the disgust of his militants at the SPD headquarters. And at the same time he released a reflection: “The fact that an extreme right party like AFD obtains such electoral results in this country should never be something we accept“And who also collected that message was the leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, willing to sit down to negotiate with the CDU:”With this situation in the world, Germany needs a government capable of acting. We are willing to assume our responsibility, “he snapped. The chief of the liberals, Christian Lidner came out, until he does nothing minister of finance. He believes that his own have” paid a very high price “in these elections.

Germany has faced these elections in a moment of deep economic crisis and also security, and That is why economics and immigration have been the key topics of the campaignlike the urgency for an industrial conversion that does not arrive. In this sense, the dependence of Russian energy has marked the last times in the ‘engine’ of Europe, which already chains its third year followed in recession. Thus, the CDU has called for “a change” while the AFD focuses everything on borders and leaving aside “suicidal policies” to fight climate change.

During the campaign, Friedrich Merz made it clear: to form a new great coalition with the social democrats It is necessary “a turn” in migration policies and in economic recipes. Conservatives advocate reducing taxes to companies and the middle classes, greater border control and the deportation of illegal immigrants. Merz, defined as a “Europeanist and Atlantist” for those who know him, will not change the positions on issues such as war in Ukraine or investment in defense, which also considers a priority.

The great winner of the night, however, was the ultra -right: AFD doubles their support and given the sanitary cord against them, the opposition will almost safely lead With its anti -immigration message and also close to the Russia of Putin: the party calls to end the war in Ukraine even if that has to assume the delivery of territory by kyiv to Moscow. They no longer advocate the exit of the EU, but consider that the community block “is already spending many resources” not only in Ukraine, but also “outside” of Europe.





He step through the polls for Germany is a kind of restart; The early elections arrived after many months of uncertainty and the new chancellor will have to correct not only situations of the last three years, but is called, as all the parties recognize, to face reforms that have been done decades without being done. The EU locomotive has stopped, but there is no voice that does not assume that it has to start again.