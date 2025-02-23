The conservative Merz wins the elections in Germany and the extreme right achieves a historic second place, according to estimates

Right to the right in the most populous country and the largest economy of the European Union. The conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by Friedrich Merz, have been imposed on the general elections held this Sunday in Germany, according to the first estimates published after the closure of the schools by the public chain ARD.

Voters who propel the ultra -right in Germany: “Everything is shit”

The alternative ultra -rightist for Germany (AFD) achieves its best result to date in federal elections and becomes the second game with the highest percentage of vote, according to these first data. On the back of a xenophobic and ultra -conservative speech, the turbulent rise of the Ultra Shakes the German political board and threatens to be emboldened to other radical right -wing parties in the European continent.

The Social Democrats of the until now Chancellor Olaf Scholz fall to third place, followed by the Greens, their fellow travelers in the unpopular coalition that has been in charge of the government after the elections of 2021. The leftist party Die Linke manages to enter the Bundestag After a resurgence during the electoral campaign, according to the first estimates.

The figures of the ZDF chain are similar to those published by ARD, but, unlike the latter, they estimate that the self -styled ‘conservative’ of Alianza Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and the liberals exceed the barrier of 5% to enter the Parliament.

The Germans have gone to the polls after a campaign crossed by immigration and economy as central themes. The mood was pessimistic. According to an ARD survey, in the week before the elections, 83% of the interviewees saw with concern the situation of the country, while only 12% felt confidence.

The composition of Parliament will be limited to 630 members after a reform of the electoral law. Without a majority, Merz will need to agree with other parties to govern. He has ruled out any alliance with the ultra -right, on which a “sanitary cordon” of the rest of political formations governs. But this consensus has cracks: in the campaign, the conservative leader broke the taboo on the collaboration of the ultra -right by tolerating the votes of the Ultra Formation in a non -binding parliamentary motion that called to harden the immigration policy.

Merz took the reins of the party after the resounding failure in the 2021 elections. Historic rival of his predecessor, Angela Merkel, has opted for a return to a traditional conservative line, after years of displacement to the center under the ex -chancellor. Without an experience of government and economic liberal, he is a lawyer and became a millionaire with his career in the business world, during which he came to work for Blackrock, one of the world’s largest investment funds.

As a chancellor, Merz will have to deal with an economy that drags two years in recession and the impact of the presidency of Donald Trump on the transatlantic alliance. The leader of the admitted CDU himself that Germany faces “tectonic changes in the centers of political and economic power of the world.”

Germany advanced the elections after the collapse of the tripartite alliance formed by social democrats, green and liberals that support Olaf Scholz at the head of the government. In November last year, the Foreign Minister dismissed To his Minister of Finance, the liberal Christian Lindnerafter a bitter budget dispute that lasted months. Scholz deliberately summoned a motion of confidence in Parliament to lose it, What finally It happened and raided the way to advance the general elections.