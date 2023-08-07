Mu.ZEE, the modern art museum in Ostend, is going big with the interesting exhibition Anna Boch, an impressionistic journey. The Belgian Anna Boch (1848-1936), extremely wealthy descendant of a family of ceramics manufacturers, was a painter, she made music, organized musical evenings, traveled the world, photographed, built houses and was a patron of the arts. In Ostend she is emphatically presented as an ‘equatorial’ of famous female Impressionist artists such as Berthe Morisot and Mary Cassatt.

At the same time, in the last decades of the 19th century, the slightly younger Anna Boch also developed into an artist. The exhibition Anna Boch, an impressionistic journey like many exhibitions, the main focus is on the painter and not on the woman – it is about her artistic rehabilitation. But actually her position in art life was more interesting than her talent.

Anna Bosch, And June1894.

Image Mu.Zee



Boch first chose the path of ‘outdoor painting’ and set out with her teacher and contemporary, the naturalist painter Isidore Verheyden, to the Belgian countryside. There she made conservative but sympathetic work, which is very similar to that of her mentor. One of the nicest paintings in the exhibition is the portrait in which Anna shows Isidoor in a dark suit, seen obliquely from the side in his studio in front of a huge (yellow) painting of a corn harvest. His canvas has a shiny gold frame and is clearly already finished, but the painter bends lovingly forward as if applying one last touch. His curls, beard and black mustache stand out against the sky and have an air so intimate that you wonder if Anna might have been in love with him. Conversely, the portraits of Anna by Isidore from the same period show a beautiful, somewhat enigmatic young woman, equally loving and imaginative.

Anna Bosch, Homme rentrant de la pêche1891.

Image Mu.Zee



Hardly startling

Initially, Anna Boch’s career started off unremarkably, unless she was immediately admitted to the progressive artists’ group Les Vingt (1884), founded by her cousin, lawyer Octave Maus. There she was the only woman between figures such as Félicien Rops and James Ensor, and her traveling companion Isidore. In those circles, Anna Boch, like so many Belgian contemporaries, came under the influence of Georges Seurat and his pointillism. She continued to paint in that style until her death in 1936. In Mu.Zee the rooms are filled with impressionistic rocks and seas, interspersed with flower gardens. Not all works are equally strong, not all equally inspired.

Fortunately, the exhibition offers more. The Boch family, especially Anna and her younger brother Eugène, collected modern art and that alone made them a pivot in the art life of the Belgian fin-de-siècle. Eugène, who also painted, had befriended many modernists in Paris, including Van Gogh and Gauguin. Van Gogh’s beautiful portrait of Eugène with his narrow, somewhat tormented face has a separate wall in Ostend.

Anna and her younger brother Eugène on vacation by car.

Image Mu.Zee



Striking are the life-sized photos of Anna in her studios in the enormous houses she had designed for herself, or while traveling in a luxury car somewhere on the French coast. They underline its wealth and unlimited possibilities. This freedom allowed her to profile herself not only as a friend of the post-impressionists, but also as an artist. Other (much better) artists did not have these privileges. For example, there are no photos of Berthe Morisot in her studio, simply because she didn’t have any, she worked at the kitchen table. Anna Boch was not a really good artist, but she was a special, independent woman in Belgian art life a hundred years ago.

Anna Bosch, Chaumiere and Flandrecirca 1891.

Image Mu.Zee



Exhibition Anna Boch, an impressionistic journey. Until 5/11 in Mu.Zee, Ostend. Information: muzee.be ●●●●●