The conservative association achieves almost half of the appointments of judges of the new Judiciary

The Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM), conservative and majority in the judicial career, has achieved 26 of the 56 discretionary appointments in the main courts made by the renewed General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), while judges and judges for democracy, progressive and third in number of associates, has placed 13 of its affiliates. On the other hand, the non -associated judges, which represent 42% of the judiciary, have been made with only seven places. The Francisco de Vitoria association, second in number of affiliates, has accessed only four. And Independent Judicial Forum, fourth on behalf of one.

They are the great figures of the agreements regarding appointments achieved by the new body of the government body of the judges in two recent plenary sessions, the last this week. The institution started its mandate with the challenge of renewing a hundred places of the domes of the courts after the almost five years of blocking to which the Popular Party submitted the entity that decides the main promotions of the judiciary. All designations are the result of the agreement unanimously of the two blocks of the CGPJ, half -lord between ten vowels chosen at the proposal of the PP and ten at the initiative of PSOE and add, to which a president is added, Isabel Perelló, to which a progressive sensitivity is attributed. Appointments require 13 votes.

The designations of senior judicial positions – the presidents of the Chamber and the magistrates of the Supreme Court and the presidents of the National Court, the Superior Courts of Justice and their rooms and the provincial hearings – are held discretionally by the vowels of the CGPJ, which in turn are chosen by the cameras by a majority of three fifths, according to the names agreed by the parties. Among the 12 vowels that belong to the judiciary, most are presented by judges associations. From the current Council, seven are linked to the APM and five to judges and judges for democracy. There is the circumstance that both associations have copied 70% of the appointments made to date.

“Merit and Capacity” or “Chromos cast”

The regulations that regulate the appointments of judges are governed by the principles of “merit and capacity” and takes into account objective elements such as seniority in the judicial career or belonging to a certain jurisdictional order; But also other subjects such as significant sentences issued, legal production (books, articles …) or participation in courses or conferences. The candidates also submit to public interviews. The qualification commission makes a first cut and proposes a list to the plenary, formed by the twenty vowels and the president, who makes the final decision.

Sectors of the Judiciary question that there is a “cast” in the appointments of judges among the different associations and that in these appointments the political and ideological ties have a great influence. Members consulted defend the “Transparency” of appointments And they ensure that, in each case, the election responds to the application of the principles of merit and capacity established by law. They also defend that the will of the organ is to guarantee a “plural” choice in which all judicial sensibilities are represented and in which “excellence” is a determining factor.

However, the review of the designations made by the new CGPJ shows that the conservative block has managed to place APM candidates in practically half of the positions that have been renewed. And that it is the progressive block that has mainly assumed that “plurality” of the race, proposing to magistrates of other associations other than judges and judges for democracy, as well as not associated with very good curricula, as they hold members consulted.







The APM, which represents 26% of the judges with 1,412 associates, has accessed 26 appointments, 46% of the total. The Association presided over by Judge María Jesús del Barco is especially well stopped in the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court, a very relevant judicial instance because it is the one that reviews the resources against government decisions. 14 places have been renewed, of which six have fallen to magistrates linked to this association.

They also belong to the APM a new magistrate of the Civil Chamber and two of the Social Chamber. Ascents to the high court are especially relevant because, except for resignation, they remain until retirement. The new president of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme is also linked to the APM, as well as the presidents of the TSJ of Castilla-La Mancha and the Valencian Community.

Especially striking is the situation of the National Court, where an overwhelming majority of releases of the PP and other conservative judges in the race opted for their key positions. Finally, of the five renewed positions three have been for candids of the APM, including its president, Juan Manuel Fernández, who during the previous mandate was a member of the CGPJ at the proposal of the PP. In addition, the Criminal Chamber will be presided over by veteran Alfonso Guevara, a magistrate considered conservative who is not associated.

On the other hand, of the ten presidencies of provincial hearings that have been renewed, seven will be occupied by judges of the conservative association over the next five years, which is the duration of this type of governmental positions. This is the case of La Rioja, Ávila, Barcelona, ​​Teruel, Burgos, Gipuzkoa and Araba-álava. In four of them only candidates of this association had been presented, which is something that occurs in eight of the 26 appointments of judges linked to the APM.

Taking into account its level of representation in the race, the Association Judges and Judges for Democracy is the best stop in appointments. It represents 8% of the race – it has 436 affiliates, according to the latest data provided by the CGPJ – and has been the second in appointments. A total of 13 judges linked to this progressive group have been appointed by the new CGPJ, 23% of the designations.

One of his associates will be the president of the Supreme Social Chamber, in charge of finally examining labor conflicts; to which three other judges of this association will be added. The same figure will be added to the contentious-administrative room. Another magistrate linked to this association will preside over the Appeals Chamber of the National Court. And there will also be progressive presidents in the TSJ of Catalonia and in the provincial hearings of Girona and Murcia.

In contrast, the Francisco de Vitoria association, second in number of affiliates with 933 – 17% of the race; He has barely accessed 7% of the appointments, with a total of four. Two of its affiliates have been appointed for the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court and two others will preside over the Salas in Autonomous Courts. This association, which is defined as independent, has criticized in a statement what they consider a “rejectable chromos distribution” between the two CGPJ blocks.

“It is impossible not to appreciate (…) that the appointments are projected on a closed group of candidates, within which the distribution of places assignments between the two sectors is proceeded [del CGPJ] And without taking place, as would be enforceable, an individualized treatment of the different candidates, ”continues the statement, which questions the existence of an“ associative bias ”that conditions appointments that“ do not correspond to the sociological reality ”of the judicial career.